Apple Cider Vinegar: trailer released and premiere announced

Netflix has released the official trailer and premiere date for Apple Cider Vinegar, its new series based on the story of the infamous Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson.

The synopsis for the series is as follows: ‘Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

‘This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.’

Apple Cider Vinegar premiere in Sydney

Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee will walk the red carpet alongside extended cast at the global premiere in Sydney, Australia on 3 February.

About Apple Cider Vinegar

Director: Jeffrey Walker (The Clearing, The Artful Dodger, Modern Family)

Creator: Samantha Strauss

Writer: Samantha Strauss (The End, Nine Perfect Strangers, Dance Academy), with Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve, Fake) and Angela Betzien (Total Control)

Inspired by: ‘The Woman Who Fooled the World’ by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano

Executive Producers: See-Saw Films’ Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning; Picking Scabs’ Samantha Strauss and Louise Gough; and Kaitlyn Dever

Producer: Yvonne Collins

Co-Producers: See-Saw Films’ Libby Sharpe

Co-Executive Producers: Jeffrey Walker; See-Saw Films’ Simon Gillis

Previously Announced Cast: Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Unbelievable), Alycia Debnam-Carey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Fear the Walking Dead) Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Safe Home), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, I Am Woman), Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin)

Newly Announced Cast: Susie Porter (Irreverent, Wentworth), Matt Nable (Transfusion, Last King of the Cross), Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent), Chai Hansen (Night Sky, The New Legends of Monkey), Rick Davies (Offspring), Kieran Darcy-Smith (Mr Inbetween), Catherine McClements (Total Control) and Essie Davis (One Day, The Babadook)

The limited series was shot on-location in Melbourne, Australia with support from VicScreen through their Victorian Production Fund. Post Production took place in NSW with support through Screen NSW and their PDV Fund.

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres 6 February on Netflix.