Ancestry Road: trailer and first look at Tassie-made feature film

Ancestry Road, a new supernatural drama film made in Tasmania, but set in Scotland, has released its trailer this week ahead of theatrical release later in 2024.

Written, directed and co-produced by Melbourne filmmaker Glenn Triggs (2012 time-travel drama, 41) Ancestry Road follows the life of a father, Kevin McGavin, and his family.

‘When Kevin’s daughter continually goes missing up the back hill of their Scottish farm property, he decides to build a road to accomodate. Yet when the McGavins are mysteriously visited by the deceased family members driving down the road, they are not prepared for their reasons for being there.

‘As more and more deceased family members pop in to visit for afternoon tea, Kevin investigates his family tree to find clues as to why they have arrived. With the help of their neighbours and local book shop owner, Rosie, they discover family secrets and set out to solve 70-year-old unresolved mysteries.’

Ancestry Road. Image: Dark Epic Films.

Triggs says in the Director’s Notes that the film was inspired when his own mother passed away two years ago and is a tribute to her.

Triggs’ other work includes The Comet Kids (2017), Apocalyptic (2014) and Dreams of Paper and Ink (2022).

The independently financed feature was shot in 17 days in the small tows of Oatlands and surrounding areas in Tasmania’s Midlands in August 2023, with many locals invited to appear as extras for a group walking scene.

Ancestry Road is executive produced by Mark Marshall (who has previously worked as a production assistant on Star Wars, The Goonies and Harry Potter), and Dark Epic Films. The Director of Photography is Benjamin Bryan (Franklin) and the score is composed by Heath Brown (The Ex PM, 41, Noirhouse).

Ancestry Road stars Australian actors including Seb Moorhead, Jessica Stanley and Jodie Wolf, alongside Tasmanian actors Gillian Unicomb, Bill Munro, Charlotte Grey, Finn Bertschi, Gillian Unicomb, Anne Cordiner and John X.

Ancestry Road is due for release later in 2024.