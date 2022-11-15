Amazon Playmakers work on stop-motion film for Starlight Children’s Foundation

Amazon Australia has released a ‘heartwarming stop-motion film’ with the help of the ‘Amazon Playmakers’ – ten children selected by Starlight Children’s Foundation to be the official toy testers for Amazon’s annual Top 100 Toy List.

The Playmakers were sent a selection of the top 100 toys to test and review. They were also given the chance to work on a stop-motion movie featuring some of those toys. The children were asked to create characters behind the toys, a plot, and the dialogue.

The result – The Playmakers Save the Holidays – was brought to life by Melbourne-based animator, Clem Stamation. Former Hi-5 children’s TV star Charli Robinson, Australian entertainer Johnny Ruffo, and the Playmakers themselves are the voices behind the characters.

As part of the film release, Amazon Australia will donate an additional $1 to Starlight for each purchase of a toy featured in the Playmaker’s film during this year’s Black Friday sale, up to $45,000, in addition to $55,000 worth of toys, games, crafts and much deserved funds. These funds, Amazon says, ‘will allow 1,600 sick kids to enjoy the fun and laughter of Captain Starlight and the Starlight Express Room, as well as help grant five much-needed Starlight Wishes’.

Starlight Children’s Foundation was established in 1988 and has since expanded to become the broadest reaching children’s charity in Australia. There is now a Starlight Express Room in every major children’s hospital across Australia and 176 Captain Starlights nationwide.

In 2021, Starlight granted over 300,000 positive Starlight experiences for children, teenagers and their families and nearly 800,000 Fun with Captain Starlight experiences.

Matt Geraghty, National Partnerships Manager, Starlight Children’s Foundation, said: ‘Amazon gave our Starlight beneficiaries a wonderful opportunity to test toys and flex their creative sides, by helping to create a stop motion film with their favourite toys.

‘This was a fun opportunity for the kids to be part of and did a great job at helping support Starlight in our mission to brighten the lives of sick kids with fun, joy and laughter, because happiness matters.’