Adelaide Film Festival 2025 to open with queer family story Jimpa

The Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has revealed that its Opening Night film will be the highly anticipated Australian premiere of Jimpa, directed by South Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde.

Jimpa stars Olivia Colman, John Lithgow and Aud Mason-Hyde. The film tells an intimate, multi-generational family story centred on Hannah (Colman), a filmmaker who takes her trans nonbinary teenager Frances (Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather – affectionately known as ‘Jimpa’ (Lithgow).

Frances’ wish to stay with her Jimpa for a year abroad forces Hannah to reconsider her views on parenting and confront unresolved family stories.

Jimpa. Image: Kismet/AFF

Adelaide Film Festival is South Australia’s premier screen event and one of Australia’s leading film festivals. The 2025 edition runs from 15 to 26 October this year.

Adelaide Film Festival: Jimpa

Jimpa will kick off AFF on Wednesday, 15 October, with the Opening Night screening held at Adelaide’s Capri Theatre. The screening will be followed by AFF’s Opening Night party at the Queen’s Theatre.

Hyde, who is also a patron of the festival, directed, produced and co-wrote Jimpa alongside producer Liam Heyen, producer/editor Bryan Mason and producer Marleen Slot.

Drawing deeply from personal experience– the death of her own father, the queer family she grew up in, and the identity of her own child – Hyde has said it’s her most personal film to date. As it explores themes of family, identity and connection with compassion, nuance and joy, it’s sure to be a timely story for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and is set for Australian theatrical release through Kismet distribution.

Jimpa. Image: Kismet/AFF

‘Adelaide Film Festival is honoured to present the Australian premiere of Jimpa as our Opening Night film,’ AFF CEO and Creative Director Mat Kesting said.

‘Sophie Hyde has courageously drawn on her own life to craft a story full of hope and heart, setting the perfect tone for our festival’s start. It will tug at your heartstrings and keep you dancing into the night – a fitting celebration for AFF 2025.’

Hyde added: ‘We’re thrilled to open the Adelaide Film Festival and celebrate the local filmmaking community with a story that has such strong ties to Adelaide. AFF has been a supportive partner throughout production, and I’m grateful to Mat and the team for believing in this project. We made Jimpa in Adelaide, Amsterdam and Helsinki, so it’s very special to screen it on home ground.’

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels welcomed the announcement: ‘It’s fantastic news that Jimpa will open the Adelaide Film Festival. Featuring incredible performances by Olivia Colman and John Lithgow, and filmed right here in Adelaide, this is a film not to be missed.

‘I encourage everyone to secure tickets early as they’re sure to sell fast.’

The AFF program so far

Six other films were recently announced for AFF 2025, with the majority of them being directed by women.

The line-up currently includes documentaries Journey Home, David Gulpilil by Maggie Miles and Trisha Morton-Thomas, The Colleano Heart from Pauline Clague, and Lynette Wallworth’s Edge of Life. Also featured are South Australian horror thriller Penny Lane is Dead from Mia’Kate Russell, Cannes Palme d’Or winner It Was Just An Accident by Jafar Panahi, and charming debut feature Fwends from Sophie Somerville.

Notably, Jimpa, My Colleano Heart, Edge of Life and Penny Lane is Dead were all supported by the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF).

Opening Night tickets, which include the film and party, are priced at $125 for full and $106 for concession.

The full Adelaide Film Festival program will be announced on 9 September. For more information, head to the AFF website.

