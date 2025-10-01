Adam Hills: The Last Leg Season 33 gets fast-tracked from the UK to SBS

SBS has secured the latest season of Adam Hills: The Last Leg, with new episodes to premiere on Wednesday 22 October at 8.30pm on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.

The long-running satirical panel show, which once aired on ABC, sees Australian comedian Adam Hills join co-hosts Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker to dissect the week’s news with a mix of sharp wit, sketches and irreverent banter.

The series, now in its 33rd season, airs on Channel 4 in the UK and will be fast-tracked to Australian screens on SBS only.

As always, the show will take aim at global headlines, internet absurdities and cultural controversies, with the occasional celebrity guest.

Watch a clip from The Last Leg

The latest word on The Last Leg

Hills, who has long split his career between the UK and Australia, welcomed the move to SBS. ‘I’ve always enjoyed having a foot in both Australia and the UK, so I’m happy to hear The Last Leg has a home in each place as well,’ he said.

‘SBS has a special place in my heart, because it’s where I got to do Who Do You Think You Are? With that in mind, we may need to change the name of The Last Leg to What The Hell Is Going On In The World?’

SBS Head of Network Programming Peter Andrews described the show as a natural fit for the broadcaster. ‘For over 300 episodes, Adam Hills: The Last Leg has delivered a signature kick to the world’s madness and we can’t wait to join in on the fun. Set your alarms, because this is one weekly laughter appointment you won’t want to miss.’

First launched during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, The Last Leg quickly developed a following for its accessible take on current affairs, with Hills, Brooker and Widdicombe forming one of British television’s most consistent comedy teams.

The show has won multiple awards, including recognition from the Royal Television Society, and remains one of Channel 4’s flagship comedy programs.

Adam Hills: The Last Leg season 33 premieres Wednesday 22 October at 8.30pm on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND. Episodes will be available to stream at any time after the premiere.

