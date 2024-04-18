News

ABC’s Fisk returns for Season 3

Fisk will be back in 2024 on ABC.
18 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor Fisk in Season 3 of Fisk. Image: ABC

Production is underway for Season 3 of the ABC comedy Fisk.

The series, which follows the trials and tribulations of lawyer Helen Tudor Fisk, is created, written, co-directed, and led by comedian Kitty Flanagan.

Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold and Aaron Chen will return in their roles for the third season. As with the two previous seasons, each episode will guest star a comedian as they navigate their way through the world of wills and probate.

‘I’m delighted to be back in the brown suit and on set with all of my favourite funny people,’ Flanagan said. ‘This is such a fun show to make and we have got our fingers crossed that everyone loves it.’

Read: Fisk Season 2 review: Australia’s funniest sitcom in years

Upcoming plot details have been revealed by ABC and are as follows:

Helen (Kitty Flanagan) is now a name partner at Gruber & Fisk which means new responsibilities and pressures, largely due to Ray (Marty Sheargold) having other things taking up his time. Things like his new partner and her ‘fashion psychologist’ business. 

Meanwhile Roz (Julia Zemiro) has a midlife crisis, Viktor (Glenn Butcher) resigns as Roz’s assistant and George (Aaron Chen) jumps ship to work for Conch Mediation.  On the home front, Helen has finally moved out into a place of her own. But true to form she soon gets her new neighbour offside. And in an ironic twist, Helen and Viktor become the stereotypical, over-emotional, irrational, bickering family members when Dad (John Gaden) decides to update his will.

Flanagan’s Fisk role has won her back-to-back Silver Logies for Most Popular Actress on television, as well as the AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer, with Julia also being nominated at the Logies and AACTAS for her performance. On top of multiple other Logie and AACTA nominations, Fisk won the AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series in 2021, the Screen Producers Award for Best Comedy Series, and, internationally, it won Best Series in the Comedy Competition at Series Mania, France.

Fisk Season 3 will air later in 2024 on ABC TV and ABC iview.  Fisk Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on ABC iview and Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

