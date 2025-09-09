Wolfenstein studio MachineGames says BJ’s story isn’t over

MachineGames co-founder and studio director Jerk Gustafsson has claimed the modern Wolfenstein games were always mapped out as a trilogy, with plenty left to tell in the story of B.J. Blazkowicz. This was shared in a new documentary by Noclip which dived deeply into the history of MachineGames, and its gestating plans.

While Gustafsson outlined nothing specific about what’s in the works, he indicated that MachineGames was keen to continue working on the franchise, and that it was never meant to end with 2017’s The New Colossus, or even 2019’s Youngblood.

As Gustafsson detailed, the arc of B.J. Blazkowicz was meant to be defined by three core stories. The first game was about Blazkowicz going on a personal journey, reckoning with the alt-universe victory of the Nazis, and eventually discovering there was more to life than fighting.

‘Moving into New Colossus, then we move into a wider group of people around you, being part of the resistance, something bigger, and something also like a family to you, but at the same time, you’re also preparing to start maybe your own family,’ Gustafsson said.

MachineGames’ plan for a Wolfenstein trilogy

‘I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for B. J. – even during those first weeks at id, when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one. I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell.’

Per Gustafsson, there remains a passion for the Wolfenstein story, and for realising the final part of the game trilogy. That’s even despite the long years since The New Colossus. If we know anything about the world of gaming, it’s that fans will wait, given the promise of something grand. The New Order and The New Colossus are incredible experiences that, devastatingly, feel more relevant today than ever. They are also two of the most critically-acclaimed works from MachineGames, amongst a host of award-winning titles.

While the studio is currently wrapping up work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (similarly acclaimed), returning to Wolfenstein in future remains a possibility. As Gustafsson said, there are still stories to tell, and a ravenous audience likely to devour them. For now, MachineGames is yet to reveal its future plans, but we should all stay tuned for what’s next.

Also on ScreenHub: Tetsuya Nomura shares update on next Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts



Square Enix game director Tetsuya Nomura has provided small updates on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4 in a livestream designed to celebrate spin-off game, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis. As reported by TheGamer, while the showcase was designed specifically to reveal news about Ever Crisis, series producer Motomu Toriyama had suggested news about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 could be shared during the show.



That sparked plenty of excitement from keen players, with many taking to the livestream’s chat to clamour about this possible news, and request an update between Ever Crisis announcements (which included elements like Final Fantasy 13 outfits, and more).



Per TheGamer, Tetsuya Nomura eventually relented, to provide a slim update that spoke to progress on both Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4. As translated by the ever-reliable @aitaikimochi (aka Audrey), Nomura said: ‘We have decided on the timing of when we will make an announcement [for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3]. The game is making great progress.’

