Tetsuya Nomura shares update on next Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts

Square Enix game director Tetsuya Nomura has provided small updates on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4 in a livestream designed to celebrate spin-off game, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis. As reported by TheGamer, while the showcase was designed specifically to reveal news about Ever Crisis, series producer Motomu Toriyama had suggested news about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 could be shared during the show.

That sparked plenty of excitement from keen players, with many taking to the livestream’s chat to clamour about this possible news, and request an update between Ever Crisis announcements (which included elements like Final Fantasy 13 outfits, and more).

When will we hear more about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3?

Per TheGamer, Tetsuya Nomura eventually relented, to provide a slim update that spoke to progress on both Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4. As translated by the ever-reliable @aitaikimochi (aka Audrey), Nomura said: ‘We have decided on the timing of when we will make an announcement [for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3]. The game is making great progress.’

Additionally, Nomura added surprise information about Kingdom Hearts 4, stating the team is making ‘good strides’ for this upcoming game.

In the grand scheme, this information is very vague, and doesn’t provide anything superbly tangible, but given the current lack of details about both upcoming games, they’ve caused a furore anyway. Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 is one of the most anticipated Square Enix releases in the works, with the critically-acclaimed Remake and Rebirth inspiring much chatter about the upcoming trilogy conclusion, and whether it’ll stick the landing.

After a year of silence, it’s good to know Square Enix has announcement plans in the works, and that we’ll likely see more of the game in future. Given there was four years between Remake and Rebirth, we are still in for a significant wait to release, but any news is still appreciated.

The Kingdom Hearts 4 update will also give fans plenty to speculate about, particularly given it was seemingly offered without much prompting. Since the game was announced way back in 2022, there has been very few updates on progress, with only a handful of screenshots released. There was also some worry the game had been set aside amidst various game cancellations at Square Enix in 2024.

But now, as Square Enix has confirmed, we know the game is – at the very least – making ‘good’ strides that we’ll likely hear more about in future. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 does appear to be taking precedent, with a potential announcement date already planned, but in any case, there’s much to keep an eye on.

For now, that’s about all Nomura had to say about these upcoming projects. Those keen to hear more will simply have to stay patient.

Also on ScreenHub: Hollow Knight: Silksong hits 535,000 peak concurrents at launch



Hollow Knight: Silksong has launched to a peak concurrent player base of 535,213, with folks pouring in around the globe – and demand even temporarily crashing game platforms. As shared across social media, folks keen to join the flock encountered a range of problems in the hours after Silksong‘s release, with Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch stores reportedly facing slow loading times and crashes.



After many years of development, and many delays, it appears the hype for Silksong remains stronger than ever. Players have turned up in their hundreds-of-thousands to grab the game on launch, likely keen to share experiences with friends, race to the end, or otherwise avoid spoilers.

