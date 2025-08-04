Waypoint Constellations: Sydney game showcase returns in October 2025

Waypoint and Serenade have officially announced the return of Waypoint Constellations, the annual showcase designed to celebrate ‘Sydney’s most groundbreaking and culturally impactful games and creators.’ As announced, the show will take place on 14 October 2025, in the lead-up to SXSW Sydney’s Games Festival kick-off.

This year, the event will take place at the iconic Oxford Art Factory, in the Sydney CBD. Those who plan to attend will be treated to a night of talks about game-making, game showcases, live music, and ‘weird art’ curated by the Waypoint and Serenade teams.

‘Constellations is a celebration of the people and games in the Sydney and NSW scene,’ Liezl Ronquillo, one-third of Waypoint said in a press release.

‘Game developers, creatives and industry peers – from emerging to veteran who donate their amazing talent to bring forward diverse ideas and experiences through the curated talks, or display personalised showcases for their games at Constellations. We encourage anyone who showcases or talks at Constellations to go all out with their own unique journey and personality.’

‘Games, like any arts practice, is supported by an incredible undercurrent of makers who are doing bold, strange, beautiful things outside the gaze of mainstream channels,’ Heeny Yeo of Serenade added. ‘Constellations, for us, is about providing an opportunity for these emerging makers to find their community and give them the chance to share their work and insights with their peers.’

Speakers announced for Waypoint Constellations

As part of their announcement, the Waypoint and Serenade teams have announced the full list of speakers for this year’s Waypoint Constellations. Here’s the rundown:

Sally Coleman – ‘Sally Coleman is a musician, radio personality and the creative director of a science fiction virtual band called Big Sand.’

Dan Graf – ‘Dan grew up doing pixel art on Commodore 64 and modding PC games while studying digital storytelling. He graduated from the AFTRS and worked on Mad Max: Fury Road while starting up Beer & Pixels monthly social events for game devs in Sydney.’

Saxon Dixon – ‘Saxon is a veteran Technical Artist and Experience Director with a deep background in the video games industry. Over the past two decades, he has led the design and development of hundreds of interactive projects and shipped games across mobile, indie, and AAA.’

Dylan Bevis – ‘Dylan is a game designer, programmer and studio founder. He is the co-founder of Featherweight Games (Rodeo Stampede, Botworld Adventure, Skiing Yeti Mountain, Auto Pirates) an indie studio based in Sydney.’

Matthew Lucis – ‘Matthew Lucis, the non-binary solo developer at Silver Stitch Productions. They’ve been making games since their youth, striking public appeal during the wild Flash-era with their Series of Colour.’

Queebly Software (Sam Lovell, James Turnbull, Frey Jarret) – ‘Out from the depths of Wollongong, Queebly Software are a failed professional Fortnite team who turned to making games at the cost of their sanity.’

Morgan Ridley-Smith – ‘After two years in an engineering degree, Morgan decided to shift paths to embrace her true passion and pursue a career in writing music for games. She hasn’t looked back.’

Featured games for the event will be announced in the coming weeks, with the curated slate all developed by local Sydney and NSW game makers. In addition to showcasing these games, Waypoint Constellations will also feature behind the scenes information, to illuminate the creation of each project, and the art of game making.

Those keen to attend this year’s show can now register for tickets via Humanitix.

