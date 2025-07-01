Two Point Museum is getting a cool D&D-inspired DLC

Two Point Museum is getting its first major DLC in July 2025, called Fantasy Finds. This new fantasy-themed DLC is heavily inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, with new exhibits and artefacts that’ll be recognisable to franchise fans. Based on a new look trailer, there will be a discoverable Mimic Chest introduced, as well as artefacts resembling a D20 dice, a dragon skeleton, medieval-style Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, a key lute, and more.

There will be 40 new exhibits to collect in total, some of which have ‘hypnotic properties’ to mesmerise your guests. There are three new guest archetypes in this collection as well, with each finding joy in your fantasy discoveries. These are goblins, elves, and human soldiers, based on the trailer.

You’ll also be able to recruit a new Expert to help explore a new, magical map, with their skills coming in handy as you search for new exhibits and branch out your museum. To really get the vibes going you will, of course, also get new unlockable decorations with medieval flavour. That includes cool banners, new interactive displays, ye olde barrels and pots, flaming braziers, and more.

Fantasy Finds is the first major DLC for Two Point Museum, and it’s a strong start. In the past, Two Point Studios has done an excellent job with post-launch support for its simulation management games, introducing an array of quirky, delightful expansions that introduce new and ever-weirder collectibles.

Leaning more heavily into the game’s fantasy setting, expanding on the cool creepiness of the supernaturally-inclined Wailon Lodge, was a great choice – if only to see the little goblins running around your museum, getting into shenanigans around your exhibits.

For those who haven’t yet experienced Two Point Museum, it’s the perfect excuse to dive in. For anyone who loves organisation and decorating, this particular sim is a fantastic time, with moreish gameplay inspiring you to create a plethora of cool museum displays. It’s a slower-paced, meditative experience with just the right amount of challenge to ensure your every decision is mindful and considered.

Those keen to jump in for Fantasy Finds will be able to grab the upcoming DLC from 17 July 2025.