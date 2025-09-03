SXSW Sydney 2025 will host tabletop master Brennan Lee Mulligan

Actor, comedian, writer, and renowned tabletop game master Brennan Lee Mulligan has officially joined the SXSW Sydney 2025 lineup. He’s set to host the SXSW Sydney Games keynote for the year, on 14 October, and he’ll also be presenting his own live show, Endless Dungeon, in both Melbourne (13 October) and Sydney (15 October).

Mulligan is fresh off a bumper year, having recently been announced as the new dungeon master for the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons actual play group, Critical Role, and recently selling out Madison Square Garden alongside his Dimension 20 crew. He’ll share his wisdom and experiences with SXSW Sydney attendees between his live show shenanigans.

As for what to expect of those shenanigans, Endless Dungeon is a live actual-play Dungeons & Dragons show that invites audiences into a chaotic world of magic and improv, with Mulligan guiding four players through various wild scenarios. For the Sydney and Melbourne legs, he’ll be joined by an array of local Australian talent, including Jordan Raskopoulos, Tom Cardy, Demi Lardner, and Zac Naoum.

All four will be delving into ‘a chaotic labyrinth teeming with booby-trapped treasure chests, bizarre denizens, mayhem and Mimics.’ With the action determined by dice rolls, anything can happen – so audiences should prepare for whatever may come.

‘This will be my first visit to Australia, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Endless Dungeon tour to Sydney and Melbourne,’ Mulligan said. ‘Expect the kind of chaos you can only find at the table – but live, on stage.’

Brennan Lee Mulligan’s Endless Dungeon: Tour details

Those keen to see Brennan Lee Mulligan on stage can catch him at the following events.

Endless Dungeon Melbourne (13 October 2025) – This will take place in Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

SXSW Sydney (14 October 2025) – SXSW Sydney Games keynote at the ICC Sydney. This show will be accessible to those who purchase a Platinum Pass, Pro Pass, or Games Wristband. You can learn more about these tickets on the SXSW Sydney website.

Endless Dungeon Sydney (15 October 2025) – This will also take place in the ICC Sydney, against a backdrop of other SXSW Sydney activities.

The TEG Live pre-sale for the Endless Dungeons shows in Sydney and Melbourne begins at 8:00 am AEST on 4 September 2025. This will be followed by a general public sale from 10:00 am AEST on the same date. You can learn more on the Ticketek website.

Also on ScreenHub: Games for Change APAC 2025: Program details revealed



The Games for Change APAC 2025 team has revealed the event’s full program slate, detailing featured games and speakers for the annual conference, which returns to Melbourne, Australia from 7-9 October 2025. This three-day event will shine a spotlight on the ‘transformative power’ of video games, with a particular focus on their benefits for education, health, empathy, understanding, and social change.



‘Australian game developers are creating games that help us better understand neurodiversity, mental health and reproductive health options; to experience little known parts of the world, and to explore issues like over-consumption and the impact of plastics in our waterways,’ the team said in a press release. An array of games will be discussed and/or playable during the event, with developers on board to talk about their importance, and impact overall. Here’s the major headliners, as recently announced.



‘This year’s line up is another one full of intelligent, experienced, heartfelt developers and researchers presenting the cutting edge of games around themes in mental health, education, accessibility, representation, behavioural change, sustainability, and empathy.’

