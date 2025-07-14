Summer Games Done Quick 2025 raised AUD $3.6 million for charity

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 has raised AUD $3.6 million for Doctors Without Borders, across a weeklong event of video game speedruns. Attendees were able to attend live or online, tuning in for speedruns of classic and modern games, with highlights including AEW Fight Forever, Blue Prince, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Banjo-Kazooie.

Per the SGDQ tracker, speedruns raised an accumulated total of USD $2,438,909.77, with the average donation being USD $64.54. That average is slightly higher than usual due to a large sum maximum donation of USD $61,200 by a single, generous watcher.

It’s an impressive achievement, and continues a long streak for the Games Done Quick team. Organisers have worked to encourage charity donations for a whopping 10 years, across multiple events celebrating video games of all sorts – and not only the games themselves, but how and why people play them.

Across Summer Games Done Quick 2025, various participants played through games via speedrunning and other means, completing runs in any way possible. There were those who took the more traditional route, exploiting game bugs or inconsistencies to jump through games from beginning to end at record speed. There were others who ran through games in less conventional style, like the creator who played through Donkey Kong Jungle Beat using the iconic DK bongos.

Other contributors ran through Dark Souls, Lumina Rush, Uncharted, and more.

If you’re keen to catch up on any of the Summer Games Done Quick 2025 runs, they’re all archived on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel, which is also currently live with various replays. While it’s not quite the same thing as engaging live properly, watching along with a raucous audience (the AEW Fight Forever livestream was particularly fun), it’s still a great chance to revisit the event, and understand the good work of GamesDoneQuick.

As noted by the organisation, proceeds from Summer Games Done Quick 2025 will go directly towards Doctors Without Borders, which works to provide life-saving medical care to anyone who needs it, around the world.

The next event held by GamesDoneQuick has already been locked in, with this charity work set to continue with great enthusiasm. As announced, the next event is Flame Fatales 2025, which is an all-women-and-femmes speedrunning event, with all proceeds set to benefit Malala Fund. This charity organisation was founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to aid investment in education programs for girls around the world.

Attendees can also look forward to future events like the annual Awesome Games Done Quick, Games Done Quick Express, and more.

Also on ScreenHub: Umamusume: Pretty Derby inspires influx of players visiting real-life horses



Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a media franchise turned video game with a very unique core concept: it takes real-life famous horses, and turns them into anime horse girls competing in on-foot races. Despite the bizarre nature of Umamusume, it’s become incredibly popular in recent years, with players swiftly becoming enamoured by ‘kemonomimi’ anime horse girl versions of real-life horses Haru Urara, Gold Ship, Special Week, Mejiro McQueen, and more.



Umamusume: Pretty Derby has driven a notable increase in interest towards horse racing in Japan, and has also now seemingly inspired countless players to visit many of the still-living horses the main characters are inspired by. Per video game developer Cygames, which is responsible for the game adaptation enthralling players globally, some of these visitors have been so disruptive that new guidelines and rules need issuing.



In a blog post thanking players for their support, Cygames has outlined an array of behaviours that visitors to real-life horse stables must display, to keep everything running smoothly – and frankly, to ensure bad behaviour doesn’t reflect on the company and gaming fans, as a whole.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.