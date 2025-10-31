Subnautica 2 doesn’t use GenAI, despite Krafton’s ‘AI-first’ push, devs say

Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds has confirmed it won’t use generative AI to continue development of this game, despite its publisher, Krafton, announcing a recent transformation into an ‘AI-first’ company.

‘Starting today, Krafton will automate work centred on Agentic AI and fully implement an AI-centred management system where members focus on creative activities and complex problem solving,’ Krafton announced in early October, to plenty of criticism.

Unknown Worlds’ stance against AI use

In a Discord post to its player community (via GameSpot), community manager Donya Abramo outlined the relationship between Unknown Worlds and Krafton, while confirming a point of different in their belief in generative AI tools.

‘We’re not using generative AI to develop Subnautica 2,‘ Abramo wrote.

While they did confirm use of AI systems within the game, these are a natural part of game development, and unrelated to generative AI (which is distinct for taking existing data sets from various sources, and mixing it into soup).

As outlined previously by Unknown Worlds, ‘classic AI’ remains part of development, as it does in all games, but the developer is keen to avoid GenAI as it’s an unnecessary part of the game’s development, and the team has simply chosen not to use it.

That’s not to mention the many issues that arise from using generative AI. While it can produce surface-level replicas of the skills and tools needed to create games, it may also create low-quality coding, and material that overtly steals from other data sets.

In the case of video games, being able to copyright material and maintain IP remains important, and generative AI also prevents this, as anything produced by this tool cannot be copyrighted.

‘It is very unlikely that [our stance on GenAI] will change,’ Abramo said. ‘We already have a lot of our teams, pipelines, and systems set up. But, ultimately, our relationship with Krafton is the same as it has always been. They provide us access to valuable tools and resources, and we choose which are the right fit for our projects.’

Unknown Worlds faces an array of challenges in the lead-up to Subnautica 2‘s release

There is also the matter of controversy that Unknown Worlds is likely looking to avoid. Subnautica 2 is currently the subject of legal proceedings due to an alleged conflict between former management and Krafton. This allegedly contributed to a recent delay for the game, which has caused plenty of concern amongst its player community.

It’s also worth noting generative AI is still treated with a fair and justified amount of hostility from gaming fans, with many labelling the use of this tool ‘lazy’ or ‘sloppy’ and many others raising concerns about how generative AI has impacted jobs, as well as gameplay quality.

Subnautica 2 is facing a range of obstacles to a successful launch, and it’s likely that, beyond having a moral stance against the use of the technology, Unknown Worlds is also keen to keep players on-side as it prepares for its 2026 release. Whatever the case, it’s an appreciated stance, and one that will likely earn Unknown Worlds more support for its upcoming launch.

Unknown Worlds' Subnautica 2 isn't in a good spot. Weeks ago, it was a highly-anticipated adventure sequel with plenty of audience excitement about its incoming early access launch. Then, cracks began to appear in the facade, as the game's publisher Krafton announced the sudden departure of Unknown Worlds leaders Ted Gill, Charlie Cleveland, and Max McGuire.



They were replaced by Steve Papoutsis, CEO of Striking Distance Studios, with the blog announcement stating he would 'bring renewed energy and momentum to delivering the long-anticipated Subnautica 2 experience to fans.'



