Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shares measured take on AI in games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared a surprisingly reasonable view about integration of AI in video game development at CNBC’s Technology Executive Council Summit this week (via VGC), reflecting on its ‘limited’ applications to a global audience.

Speaking openly, Zelnick declined the term ‘naysayer’ to describe his views, but stated he believed AI’s impact on video game production remained limited, as the technology is inherently ‘backward looking’.

He also described concerns about infringing on the intellectual property of others and having Take-Two’s intellectual property infringed in turn.

Take-Two is in the ‘intellectual property business’

‘We’re in the intellectual property business,’ Zelnick said of Take-Two. ‘We care about our rights. We care about other people’s rights, and we have to protect what we make.’

As modern generative AI systems are trained on existing data sets, there are natural concerns about the copyrighted information that has been used without permission to create AI-generated pastiches. Likewise, the lack of ability to copyright AI-generated works is also a significant challenge.

Just a few days ahead of CNBC’s Summit, Zelnick had described AI as the ‘future of technology’ while claiming it would ‘increase employment,’ rather than reduce human jobs. At the time, he claimed pride in the work of Grand Theft Auto VI‘s developers and their ‘creative genius’ that remained ‘human’. He also said that creativity remains of the human domain, as it’s a very forward-looking art.

Expanding on these comments this week, Zelnick confirmed a belief that while AI might aid humans in their goals, there was no replacing the creativity and ingenuity of humans on the job.

Could AI create the next Grand Theft Auto?

‘Let’s say there were no constraints,’ Zelnick said. ‘Could we push a button tomorrow and say, “Create an equivalent to Grand Theft Auto, and the marketing plan,” and here it is? The answer is no. A, you can’t do that yet, and B, I am of the view that you wouldn’t end up with anything very good. You’d end up with something pretty derivative.’

‘Remember what AI is. Whether people out in Silicon Valley like to hear this or not, AI is big datasets…attached to a large language model. So, what are datasets by definition? They are backward looking.’

As Zelnick explained, while AI feels less backward-looking, that’s only because it’s uses predictive techniques – and the world is quite predictable. Despite this illusion, AI can’t create anything that is creative or forward-thinking.

‘Anything that involves backward-looking data compute, and LLMs, AI is really good for, and that applies to lots of stuff that we do at Take-Two,’ Zelnick said. ‘Anything that isn’t attached to that, it’s going to be really, really bad at.’

‘There is no creativity that can exist, by definition, in any AI model, because it is data driven. It doesn’t make up new data.’

The current fervour around generative AI in games continues

Zelnick’s comments are refreshing, driven by a logic that has seemingly escaped many other major video game companies. In recent weeks, we’ve seen studios such as Electronic Arts sign major deals with AI companies – and subsequent reports that this technology isn’t working as intended.

PUBG publisher Krafton recently announced a shift to becoming an ‘AI-first’ company.

Amazon also recently cut 14,000 corporate jobs, with its gaming division gutted. In press releases, references to generative AI suggested some of these jobs would intentionally be replaced by AI.

Zelnick, as the CEO of one of the largest gaming companies in the world, is an unlikely voice of reason amid this widespread enthusiasm. But given his position, he’s an important voice in the discussion – and one worth listening to.

As he notes, implementing generative AI in games, and attempting to replace staff with AI systems, remains a flawed practice. Not only does this AI implementation come with IP infringement risks, it also relies on backwards-looking data that lacks the needed creativity for a game to be bold, original and engaging.

Only time will tell whether these lessons will be learned in the video games space, and whether the current fervour around AI will eventually give way to logic.

