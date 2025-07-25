Sony announces strategic partnership with Bandai Namco Holdings

Sony has acquired a 2.5% stake in Bandai Namco Holdings, amounting to the purchase of 16 million shares from existing shareholders. In addition, the two companies have announced the signing of a ‘strategic business alliance agreement’ to focus on expanding the fan community of major intellectual properties.

‘Bandai Namco and Sony will focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement, particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts maximise the value of IP,’ a press release reads.

As noted, Bandai Namco and Sony have previously collaborated on a number of projects in the field of games, anime, and music, and have now penned plans to further this collaboration. A number of initiatives are in the works, with plans to expand the IP of Bandai Namco, utilising Sony’s experience in producing and distributing anime, as well as merchandising.

Experiential entertainment is mentioned in the press release, as well as joint promotion for anime and manga. Games are also mentioned, with plans to jointly develop and operate ‘entertainment-related technologies and services,’ although the exact nature of these technologies and services are not specified.

Bandai Namco and Sony speak on new partnership

‘We are filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group’s strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco’s IP axis strategy [that aims to maximise IP value by leveraging the appeal and worldview of IP],’ Nobuhiko Momoi, Executive Vice President, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. said of this partnership.

‘Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with IP fans worldwide, co-create the future together, and realise our Purpose, “Fun for All into the Future,” and Mid- to Long-term Vision, “Connect with Fans.”‘

Sony is also keen to pursue this purpose, focussing on the possible ‘Kando’ (emotion) that new collaborations could achieve.

‘Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans, alongside Bandai Namco Group, with its outstanding capacity for multidirectional expansion of diverse IP and deep connections with fans at real touchpoints, both domestically and internationally,’ Toshimoto Mitomo, Chief Strategy Officer, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Sony Group Corporation said.

‘By combining the strengths of both companies in the field of entertainment and unlocking the potential of compelling IP, we will further accelerate our efforts to maximise IP value and realise Sony’s long-term vision, “Creative Entertainment Vision”.’

