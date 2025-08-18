Screen NSW calls for responses to Digital Games Industry Survey

Screen NSW has released its Digital Games Industry Survey, which is designed to help shape the dedicated NSW Digital Games Strategy for the next three years. While the survey will take between 7-10 minutes to complete, that’s down to its complexity – it aims to ask deep questions about the needs of developers, to better shape the support provided by Screen NSW in future.

‘This is the first time Screen NSW has put together a survey specifically asking questions of the games industry and is a meaningful step forward in considering the voices of local game studios and developers,’ Ryan Penning, Screen NSW Games Investment Manager said on Bluesky.

What is the Screen NSW Digital Games Industry Survey?

As noted, the survey will inform the NSW Screen and Games Digital Strategy 2025-2027, a creative policy focussed on elevating storytelling and the arts in NSW. Currently, the survey broadly serves the local NSW arts community through various initiatives and funding. The focusses of this strategy are on ‘creating stories, building sustainable growth, improving capacity and capability, and developing audiences to increase demand.’

In future, Screen NSW plans to create a standalone NSW Digital Games Strategy that takes survey results into account, with tailored goals for NSW-based game development. Per the survey, this standalone policy will ‘set out how the NSW Government will support the digital games industry in targeted, practical ways over the next three years.’

Those currently working within the games industry in New South Wales, whether in a casual, part-time, or full-time capacity, are encouraged to contribute their thoughts and experiences, with this data being provided to determine exact needs, moving forward.

With Screen NSW continuing to develop its strategies for supporting and growing the local game development scene in the state, this survey is an important step. Over the last few years, we’ve seen significant change to funding opportunities and support overall, and with many hurdles left to climb, the survey should help to illuminate what’s next.

Those in a position to contribute their thoughts and opinions should check out the Screen NSW Digital Games Industry Survey. As noted, the details shared today could help to shape the future of Screen NSW’s future creative policies.

Also on ScreenHub: Gamescom 2025: SAFC announces South Australian delegation



The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced it will send six local South Australian game studios to represent the state at Gamescom 2025, showcasing their talent and potential to the world. As in past years, Gamescom 2025 will be the largest trade showcase for video games globally, bringing together publishers, developers, and enthusiasts, with more than 300,000 attendees expected this year.



With the support of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and CreateSA, the SAFC has plans to ‘supercharge’ its presence at the show, providing ample space and opportunity for the six studios selected. Each game will be represented in a dedicated South Australian stand within IGEA’s Australian Pavilion, which is designed to be a meeting place for developers and publishers of all sorts.



‘South Australia has a rapidly growing game sector and the Malinauskas Government continues to support our local industry to develop new games and market these to the world,’ Andrea Michaels, Minister for Arts said in a press release. ‘This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to showcase South Australia’s talented gamers and for them to meet with international publishers at the largest video game event in the world.’



Kate Croser, SAFC SEO added: ‘The SAFC is thrilled to be partnering with IGEA to provide this exciting opportunity for South Australian game developers to showcase their work on the world stage and connect with the global games market at Gamescom 2025.’

