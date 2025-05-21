News

Fortnite smacked with allegation over AI Darth Vader’s replicated James Earl Jones voice

SAG-AFTRA alleges negotiation was required for the implementation of the AI Darth Vader.
21 May 2025 11:43
Leah J. Williams
Image: Epic Games

Actor’s union SAG-AFTRA has filed an unfair labour practice charge against Epic Games’ Llama Productions, alleging its release of an AI-powered version of Darth Vader in Fortnite infringes on union contract terms.

Earlier in May 2025, Epic Games launched AI Darth Vader into Fortnite, encouraging players to chat with him for game tips and Star Wars lore. Notably, the actual voice of Darth Vader voice actor James Earl Jones was AI-replicated for this character, with the rights being negotiated in ‘close consultation’ with the actor’s estate.

‘James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it,’ his family said, per Epic Games. ‘We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.’

Now, unfortunately this AI replica has been talked into saying all sorts of things since its release – even with barriers to what it can discuss, the replica has been captured swearing and unwittingly repeating slurs. To that end, Epic Games has issued at least one major hot fix, but given how notoriously unreliable AI is, it may not completely address the issues with this replica, and it may still be exploited.

Why is SAG-AFTRA against the AI Darth Vader?

Darth Vader As Featured In Limited Series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Image: Disney+/Lucasfilm
Darth Vader as featured in limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Image: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Beyond this challenge, the real issue is the inclusion of Darth Vader in Fortnite allegedly required contract negotiation. In a filing to the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) surfaced by The Hollywood Reporter, the union alleges Epic’s Llama Productions ‘failed and refused to bargain in good faith with the union by making unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment, without providing notice to the union or the opportunity to bargain, by utilising AI-generated voices to replace bargaining unit work on the interactive program, Fortnite.’

Essentially, SAG-AFTRA alleges Llama Productions violated its existing union contract, by proceeding to release this Darth Vader without negotiating changes.

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed its support for members to ‘control the use of their digital replicas’ but outlined a need to ‘protect [its] right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of [its] members.’

As SAG-AFTRA has noted, many voice actors have previously taken on the mantle of Darth Vader, and their work could have been contracted for this particular character.

At this stage, Llama Productions is yet to issue a statement about this allegation, but there’s likely much more to come from the dispute.

Fortnite is available on all gaming consoles. The Star Wars films and TV spin-off series are available to stream on Disney+.

Generative AI in entertainment: article roundup

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

