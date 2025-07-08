News

 > Games

Romero Games remains open, and is in talks with several publishers

Not all hope is lost, as the studio is planning for a brighter future.
8 Jul 2025 9:51
Leah J. Williams
romero games microsoft funding

Games

Image: Romero Games

Share Icon

Romero Games recently announced a restructure, as a major publisher had pulled funding from its next major video game. As part of this change, many staff were reportedly laid off, and some even reported the studio had closed, as a result.

Now, in a social media post, Romero Games has clarified that while it had needed to reassess the entire staffing situation at the studio as a result of pulled funding, it had not shut down. In fact, remaining staff are doing ‘everything in [their] power’ to ensure the studio doesn’t close, and ‘any suggestion otherwise is factually incorrect.’

The team reportedly met quite recently to discuss next steps with team members, with a view to continue working on its projects, and possibly even secure new publisher funding to revive its latest project. Per Romero Games, it’s currently in contact with ‘several publishers interested in helping [it] bring the game across the finish line,’ with opportunities currently being evaluated.

Read: Romero Games has been impacted by a major funding loss

At this stage, it appears there’s hope for Romero Games internally, as the studio may be able to continue work on its latest project, despite the cancellation inspired by its loss of funding. While Romero Games has described this project as being ‘canceled’ definitively, there’s every chance a negotiation could lead to better news, particularly for those developers who’ve poured years of time and effort in already.

What was Romero Games working on?

As for what Romero Games’ mystery, now-cancelled project actually was, that remains under wraps and will likely remain so, even as negotiations progress. To date, there’s very little we know about the project, although it was announced in 2022 as being an all-new, original ‘AAA’ FPS built on Unreal Engine 5. At the time, it was called a ‘new dawn’ for the studio, with the support of a major publisher bringing great excitement.

Publisher funding drove a hiring blast at Romero Games, with ‘talented people for all positions and at all experience levels’ sought out, at the time. Many of those same talented staff are now out of work, due to the funding loss, and it does appear plans for the project will need to shift, should any progress be made with alternative publishers.

At this stage, we’ll have to wait to see what’s next for Romero Games – but at the very least, we shouldn’t discount the studio just yet. As confirmed, it’s still very much alive and operating, with plans for the future currently in development.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

xbox game pass microsoft layoffs
Games

Microsoft layoffs spark debate about financial viability of Xbox Game Pass

Arkane co-founder Raphael Colantonio has claimed the platform is 'unsustainable' in the long term.

Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 8 remake rumours
Games

Final Fantasy 9 remake rumours heat up over anniversary video

Fans have waited patiently, but will the rumoured remake come to fruition?

Leah J. Williams
freeplay angles
Games

Freeplay Angles: game showcase schedule and tickets now live

Freeplay Angles will feature talks and celebrations focused on Australian-made games.

Leah J. Williams
migw 2025 expressions of interest eoi
Games

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) opens EOIs for 2025

Those in a position to contribute to MIGW 2025 are now invited to express their interest.

Leah J. Williams
tony hawks pro skater 3+4 best new video games july 2025
Games

Best new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Discover the best new video games launching from 7 July to 14 July 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login