News

 > Games

Raven Software ratifies union contract with Microsoft

The contract secures wage increases, elimination of crunch time, and more.
5 Aug 2025 9:32
Leah J. Williams
raven software union contract

Games

Image: Raven Software

Share Icon

Unionised workers at Raven Software, subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, have officially secured and ratified a new employment contract, after three years of bargaining. The union initially formed around 2022, against a backdrop of mass layoffs and insecurity, with the intention to protect staff and secure new, stronger workplace rights.

Per an announcement from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union, the group – comprising many QA workers – had a hard-fought battle to ratify its first major contract, with those three years spent in activate negotiation.

What’s in Raven Software’s union contract?

The rights earned in this contract justify that hard work. As shared by the CWA, unionised Raven Software employees now have a ‘guaranteed 10-percent wage increase over two years with additional raises through merit and promotions.’ Notably, they went over a year without wage increases, and 45 months without promotions.

The group has also earned the elimination of crunch time, with seven days’ notice now required for mandatory overtime. Additionally, there will be no excessive overtime on back-to-back weeks, flexible scheduling is now in place, and there is ‘no mandatory overtime of any duration for the majority of weeks in a quarter.’

Read: Waypoint Constellations: Sydney game showcase returns in October 2025

The new Raven Software union contract also includes a range of other rights, including ‘bridging of time worked as a temporary or contract employee, defined job descriptions and a fair promotions process, expanded disability accommodations, and layoff protections including severance, recall rights, generous COBRA subsidies, and career transition services.’

One of the most notable wins here is additional protections for layoffs. Unfortunately, this seems to be standard practice by big game studios lately, with any loss of studio income or instability immediately answered by a mass layoff, leaving workers in the lurch. Hopefully, the union contract earned by Raven Software will provide additional protection in these circumstances, should they come to pass.

Per Erin Hall, QA tester at Raven Software and a member of the bargaining committee, the rights now ratified will enable QA workers to be better protected, and have more stable work conditions.

‘From day one, we made it a priority to include every voice in the room, and the contract we came out with reflects what we need – better pay, real career paths, and protection from burnout,’ Hall said. ‘It’s a contract that actually values the work QA does. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I hope it shows other game workers that organising works – and it’s worth it.’

Going forward, those under the newly-ratified Raven Software union contract will have a better work environment, and one which enables them to do the best work possible.

Also on ScreenHub: BioShock 4 gets leadership change due to development challenges

BioShock 4 has reportedly undergone a significant change in leadership, following internal reviews which made senior executives ‘unhappy.’ The news arrives courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, who spoke to multiple sources at the company.

Per these sources, despite BioShock 4 being in development for several years now, it remains in an unsatisfactory condition, with its narrative reportedly being identified as an area ‘in need of improvement.’ The game has reportedly failed an internal review by executives recently, leading to a need for a significant overhaul.

Bloomberg reported Cloud Chamber studio head Kelley Gilmore has been removed from her role as part of these changes, and former creative director Hogarth de la Plante has been moved to a publishing role. The website further reported that all staff at Cloud Chamber had been told they needed to become ‘more agile and efficient,’ with some fearing layoffs are impending.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

originate games vicscreen
Games

VicScreen announces latest recipients of Originate Games fund

Five new Victoria-based video game projects have been funded by VicScreen.

Leah J. Williams
marvel tokon fighting souls
Games

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls closed beta signups now available

Players on PS5 will soon have the chance to jump in.

Leah J. Williams
light odyssey game preview
Sponsored Content

Light Odyssey lets you take on a world of giants as a tiny, plucky hero

Your sword is small and mighty.

ScreenHub staff
waypoint constellations event sydney october 2025
Games

Waypoint Constellations: Sydney game showcase returns in October 2025

Kick off SXSW Sydney season with a showcase of excellent Sydney-made games.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 5 game cancelled
Games

Why The Sims 5 was cancelled, per EA's Laura Miele

The Sims 5 wouldn't have been a 'player friendly' game, says Miele.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login