Ratatan’s early access launch set for September 2025

Ratatan, the musical rhythm game inspired by Patapon, will officially launch via Steam Early Access on 19 September 2025. While this launch is delayed somewhat, as the title was set to arrive earlier in July, based on our first looks, it should be well worth the wait.

As previously revealed, Ratatan is a rhythm roguelite that tasks players with performing battles by tapping and tooting to victory. Here’s the official description, per Ratata Arts: ‘In the vast and tranquil sea, there is an island as lively as a toy box. The name is “Rataport.” On the island, a strange animal-like creature called Ratatan lives happily with their friends. Despite their different appearances and personalities, they share a common dream. Which is go to “The Everafter”. And meet “The Goddess” who is said to live in there.’

‘As heroes who carry the hope of all, the Ratatans embark on a journey to The Everafter. No matter how many times they failed, they will never give up and dreamt of meeting her one day.’

‘Recruit allies and dance your way to victory, march across the world of Redo, build your Cobun army, and combine forces with your closest friends to defeat any evildoers silly enough to stand in your way.’

With ‘colourful chaos’ and ‘beat-driven battles’ in store, players will chart a course through various wild environments, relying on their sense of rhythm to keep a hearty beat. Of course, that’s as long as you’re not distracted by how cute and lovely each of the game’s little heroes are.

Ratatan – Reveal Trailer

There’s high hopes for Ratatan when it finally arrives next month. Notably, this game became one of the most successful Kickstarter video game projects of 2023, with thousands of supporters popping in to raise ¥219.3 million (AUD $2.3 million) on the sheer promise of what was to come.

Belief in the project wasn’t unfounded, of course. Ratatan promised a true successor to the beloved Patapon series, with involvement from the original creators of Patapon, Hiroyuki Kotani and Kemmei Adachi, as well as composer David Wise (Donkey Kong Country).

The initial Kickstarter was also very forthcoming with character designs, early music, concepts, and the team’s ambition, with development already well underway by the time the Kickstarter began. Since it launched, backers (and fellow watchers) have been waiting patiently for more updates, with various trailers and gameplay snippets revealing a bright, colourful rhythm successor with plenty of that bouncy Patapon vibe.

After all this waiting, there’s not long to go now. Those keen to jump into Ratatan will be able to grab the game in early access via Steam from 19 September 2025 (8am PT / 11:00am ET).

