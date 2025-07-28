Pokemon TCG Pocket gets new Silver and Gold set this week

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a brand new expansion on 30 July 2025, introducing Pokemon from the world of Gold and Silver. As revealed, Wisdom of Sea and Sky will be a larger set, with two booster packs to pull from – one headlined by Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh, and the other headlined by Legendary Pokemon Lugia.

There’ll be over 200 cards to collect, so it should keep players entertained for a good long while. There’s also some very powerful and pretty cards in the set, with some chase artwork for collectors. Amongst the first batch of cards revealed, we’ve already got our eye on the full art Togepi, which features a bright and cutesy school-like background. There’s also a lovely, pastel-coloured Pichu card which depicts the Pokemon lying in a bed of plushes.

Elsewhere, both Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex will likely be highly coveted. Ho-Oh ex has the colourless Phoenix Turbo ability, which allows players to take certain energy from their energy zone and attach it to benched basic Pokemon in any way, as well as causing 80 damage. Lugia ex has the multi-colour Elemental Blast ability which unleashes a devastating 180 damage attack, at the cost of energy being discarded.

The Pokemon Company has also confirmed a handful of other cards set to appear in Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Wisdom of Sea and Sky set: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile (the original starters from Pokemon Gold/Silver), as well as Cleffa, Gyarados (shiny), Umbreon ex, Espeon ex, Lyra, Silver, Rescue Scarf (save a Pokemon from being Knocked Out), and Elemental Switch (move energy).

You can get a first glimpse at these new Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in the set’s trailer.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Wisdom of Sea and Sky – First trailer

For those keen to collect every card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this latest set arrives with perfect timing. Over a month has passed since the launch of the Eevee Grove set, and with just a single booster pack to pull and a smaller array of cards, it’s likely collectors will have completed sets by now, even if there’s a few straggler art cards or shinies.

Those keen to set off on their next collecting journey should keep an eye on Pokemon TCG Pocket on 30 July 2025. As announced, the new app update will launch at 4:00 pm AEST.

