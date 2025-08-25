Pokemon TCG Pocket’s latest set launches on 28 August

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a brand new expansion, Secluded Springs, on 28 August 2025. It follows hot on the heels of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (and it’s highly likely collectors won’t have finished this set), introducing yet another new wave of cards to chase.

As announced, Secluded Springs will largely feature Pokemon from the Johto region, with the set headlined by Legendary Pokemon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in EX form. There will also be some Pokemon from the Hoenn region making cameo appearances, for a set that charts multiple classic games.

Alongside those Legendaries, players will be able to collect fan-favourite Pokemon like Slugma, Phanpy, Mantyke, Milotic, Latias, and Latios, as well as a number of other additions. Given regular cadence, we expect this set will be a little bit smaller than Wisdom of Sea and Sky, with a single booster pack to pull from.

Despite this, there’ll be plenty to keep players entertained, with an array of events announced alongside the new expansion. Across September, you can look forward to a Zoroark Drop Event (3 September), which lets you obtain new promo cards, a Bonus Week (7 September), which lets you obtain hourglasses and other rewards, a Wonder Pick Event featuring Miltank and Phanpy (14 September), and a Water-type Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event (25 September).

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Secluded Springs – Reveal Trailer

Amongst all of this, players will also be able to earn a new binder cover and display board featuring Suicune, to jazz up their collections.

Notably, while it was recently announced that Pokemon TCG Pocket will be getting Mega Evolutions in future, these don’t appear to be arriving in Secluded Springs. In its previous announcement, The Pokemon Company only confirmed that Mega Evolution would be arriving in future, so we can look forward to more news in the coming months – perhaps for the next pack, or even a much later expansion.

At the very least, it means those who enjoy jumping in for rounds of battle can rest assured the deck hierarchy won’t change too much for now. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune decks might prove to shake up the discourse, with powerful abilities and attacks for each, but we’ll just have to wait to see how these new cards are deployed.

In the meantime, those keen to finish their collections will need to get a wriggle on, as Secluded Springs is snapping at the heels of Wisdom of Sea and Sky, with just a few days left to mainline this recent set. Stay tuned for more news about Pokemon TCG Pocket in future, as the game continues to expand.

