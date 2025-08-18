Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting Mega Evolution in 2025

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get Mega Evolution in Autumn 2025 [Northern Hemisphere], with new cards shaking up future battles. For now, we don’t know which set these Mega Evolutions will arrive in – but we do know the first three Mega Evolved Pokemon will be: Altaria, Gyarados, and Blaziken.

These first three cards were shown off in a teaser video posted during the Pokemon World Championships 2025, confirming that Pokemon TCG players won’t be the only ones getting big treats in the year ahead.

Mega Evolution seems to be a key theme in the Pokemon journey of 2025, with this hitting multiple games at once. Recently, it was confirmed that it’ll play a key part in the upcoming Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Mega Evolution will also be getting a spotlight in Pokemon TCG in September. As they say, go big or go home, and it appears Pokemon is taking that mantra to heart for the months ahead.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mega Evolution – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

For now, what we know about the new Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution cards is this: each will have a powerful ability, with a relatively small comparative cost. As with current EX cards, you’ll need to play these on top of early stage Pokemon to have them active and ready on the battlefield.

They do come with one downside: while they have a massive health bar, if they’re defeated, it’s an instant-win for opponents. Defeating a Mega Evolved Pokemon counts for the full three points you need for victory. That means you’ll need to plan your advance well, and ensure that when you do Mega Evolve your Pokemon, you’re prepared to deal with the consequences. It’s a high risk, high reward scenario.

For now, that’s about all we know about the Mega Evolutions coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket in future. We do know they’re likely to completely change the discourse around battles, and perhaps they’ll mess up current deck power rankings – but we’ll have to stay patient to see when and how this change will be implemented.

Given the official Pokemon website referred to this set as a new expansion, we hope to see these cards arrive alongside others shortly – possibly as soon as September, to align with movements in the wider Pokemon TCG space.

