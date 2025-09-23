The Daft Punk Experience is coming to Fortnite on 27 September

Epic Games has announced a major collaboration between Fortnite and Daft Punk, with the game set to play host to a virtual Daft Punk Experience from 27 September 2025 (ET/PT). As announced, this celebration will allow players to take part in an array of activities, all designed to celebrate the legacy of Daft Punk, and their iconic tunes.

Players will be able to remix the band’s music in a new Dream Chamber Studio, or spend time ‘blasting hordes of robots with a sound wave laser’ in a neon Robot Rock Arena. There’s also the opportunity to make a Lego music video at the ‘Around the World’ hub, and visit a dedicated Daft Club to party into the night. Weirdly enough, you’ll also be able to ‘find furniture from longtime Daft Punk collaborator Hervet Manufacturier throughout the experience’ for that added authenticity.

Unlike other music collabs, this experience is not strictly a concert – rather, it’s being described as a ‘fully interactive playground that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience Daft Punk’s music.’

Per Epic Games, The Daft Punk Experience will be available in Fortnite‘s Discover area shortly, with a grand opening taking place at 2:00 pm ET on 27 September (that’s 4:00 am AEST on 28 September).

Fortnite x Daft Punk – First Look

Image: Epic Games / Daft Punk

For those who want to extend the experience beyond its dedicated hub, there will be a special bundle available to purchase as well, with this including Daft Punk helmets, outfits, accessories, instruments, and ‘Get Lucky’ as a Jam Track.

Notably, this is the second major musical collaboration to be announced for Fortnite this month, following swiftly on from the release of Gorillaz-themed content. It’s fairly likely that if you’re into Daft Punk, you’ll also like Gorillaz – so there’s real synergy between these picks.

Essentially, Fortnite appears to be going after elder millennials here, after a string of recent collaborations with artists that appeal more towards younger players (including Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Scott). As one of those elder millennials being targeted here, it’s fair to say these collaborations are incredibly effective. What more could you want than running around Fortnite as the coolest electronic pop duo out of France?

For anyone tempted by this new arrival, there’s not long to go before the Daft Punk Experience launches in Fortnite. Stay tuned in the coming week for more news.

Also on ScreenHub: Fortnite Festival to feature Gorillaz as new headliner



Epic Games has announced British pop-rock band Gorillaz will headline the latest season of Fortnite Festival, bringing their most popular tracks to the game, as well as their individual cartoon likenesses. When the long-awaited Season 10 launches, players will be able to drop into the game to find Noodle, 2-D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals playing on the Main Stage, as well as popping in for Battle Royale rounds.



As revealed, Gorillaz will feature in a range of bundles, with new outfits and accessories inspired by the iconic artwork of Jamie Hewlett. In the Noodle & 2-D Bundle, players will obtain skins for both characters, as well as accessories including a Tranz-inspired microphone, a balloon glider, a guitar back bling, the DARE emote, which plays ‘DARE’ and lets you dance like Noodle, and the DARE Jam Track.



‘Clint Eastwood’ is also available as a Jam Track, alongside a bunch of other tracks featured in the game’s Season 10 Music Pass. Players keen to grab more Gorillaz goodies will able to earn them along the Season 10 Music Pass, which features two additional outfits (for Russel and Murdoc) on its premium (paid) track.

