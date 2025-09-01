Pokemon announces CMLL crossover wrestling event

The Pokemon Company has announced a major Pokemon-themed wrestling event, set to take place on 25 September 2025, in collaboration with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). The news arrives swiftly following the reveal of Mega Hawlucha, whose design is inspired directly by traditional lucha libre outfits.

We anticipate Mega Hawlucha will make an appearance of sorts during the upcoming CMLL event, although the exact details of the unexpected crossover are currently being kept under wraps. Even without these details, the announcement is an inspired one.

For those unfamiliar, CMLL is one of the oldest and most respected professional wrestling organisations in the world. Since the 1930s, it’s delivered major shows out of Mexico, with some of the most recognisable, world-famous luchadores getting their start in this promotion.

It’s also worth noting that Japan has its own long history with wrestling, and several Pokemon, including Hawlucha and Machamp, are directly inspired by the sport. Pokemon Legends: Z-A presenting Noche de Leyendas (Night of Legends) in Arena México certainly makes a lot of sense, given the synergy here.

Those keen to attend the show can expect a variety of exhibition matches, with Místico being a major headliner. Wrestling fans more familiar with the world of WWE will know Místico by the name of Sin Cara. Notably, the upcoming show (or at least, some matches) will be broadcast on the CMLL YouTube, so everyone will be able to watch along with the spectacle.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Hawlucha – Reveal trailer

For those unable to attend the upcoming CMLL wrestling event, there’s still plenty to look forward to. As recently announced in new trailers, Legends: Z-A is set to be a smorgasbord of cool new Mega Evolutions, with Mega Hawlucha being the latest to arrive on the scene, swiftly following Mega Victreebel.

There’s still many weeks before Pokemon Legends: Z-A arrives on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 – on 16 October 2025 – and we anticipate more reveals in the lead-up. While this game will revisit familiar locations, rather than charting a new region, there will be plenty of freshness on show, including new ranked battles, and new ways to catch Pokemon.

It’s been quite some time since the last mainline Pokemon game, and we’re certainly keen to see what’s next for the franchise, particularly given the style and flourish of recent announcements.

