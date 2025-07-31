PAX Aus Indie Showcase 2025 lineup has been announced

The team behind PAX Aus has announced the winners of the PAX Aus Indie Showcase 2025, confirming the twelve Aussie-made game set to be given a spotlight during the upcoming show. As is tradition, six digital titles will be represented alongside six tabletop games, all of which show off the talent and creativity of the local Australian game development scene.

As noted by PAX Aus, the annual Indie Showcase is a great chance for developers to get their latest projects into the hands of local gamers, with a spotlight on the PAX Aus 2025 show floor allowing hands-ons, and greater awareness.

The winners of this year’s PAX Aus Indie Showcase are:

Lunars (Anubis Arts) – ‘A chaotic party game where plushie zodiac animals go head-to-head in rapid-fire mini games and unpredictable board events. Designed for up to eight players, Lunars keeps the action fast and fun and with no player eliminations and loads of customisable cosmetics, it’s a wild multiplayer mashup that blends the spirit of Mario Party with the mayhem of Party Animals.’

Doggy Don’t Care. Image: Rotub Games

Doggy Don’t Care (Rotub Games) – ‘A cheeky action-adventure platformer that lets players unleash adorable chaos as a mischievous dog on the loose. Explore vibrant environments, smash objects, collect goodies and complete fun-filled tasks to earn the approval of your feathered friends.’

Memory’s Reach (100 Stones Interactive) – ‘A first-person puzzle-adventure that blends metroidvania exploration with mind-bending logic. Set in the towering ruins of a lost alien civilisation, players will solve holographic, environmental and layered meta-puzzles to unlock powerful abilities and access new areas.’

Trivia Deal (Fluent Pixel) – ‘The world’s first trivia rogue-like, a tactical deckbuilder where quick thinking and smart play are key to survival. Answer questions across shifting categories, use lifelines strategically and clear columns before the Rainbow Reaper catches up. With permanent progression and run-to-run randomness, no two games play the same in this brainy battle of wits.’

PROXIMATE (Cain Maddox) – ‘A dread-fuelled narrative horror game set in the depths of a derelict deep sea laboratory. Armed with only a bare-bones image recognition visor, players must rely on proximity data, text prompts and audio cues to piece together what happened to the vanished research team.’

Conquest For The Capital (MountainSoul Gaming) – ‘A strategic war game where four unique fantasy factions vie to claim the capital. From the Dwarves’ mobile cannon towers to the Orcs’ berserk tactics, Elves’ quick reinforcements and the relentless Undead, each faction offers distinct play styles.’

Coffee Up! Image: ToToTam

Coffee Up! (ToToTam) – ‘A pocket-sized co-op memory card game for 2-5 players. Join your team of baristas as you run the hottest new coffee shop in town, tackling the challenge of the crucial first seven days.’

Cartograph – Atlas Edition (The Ravensridge Emporium) – ‘A solo or GM-less map-making RPG focused on exploration, journaling and world-building. With simple core rules and a variety of prompts and tables, players create detailed world maps alongside journals documenting their discoveries.’

Panda Party Game (Cheerfolk) – ‘A fast-paced, pick-up-and-play card game where adorable pandas throw wild pizza-fuelled parties. Players race to gather five guests by tempting pandas with tasty snacks, outbidding rivals and unleashing cheeky powers.’

Spacewreck Salvage (Aethermon Studios) – ‘A competitive inverted-bidding game for 2-5 players where strategic drafting and timing rule the day. Assemble your crew of Pilots, Engineers, Quartermasters, Rangers and mysterious Wildcards, then race to claim powerful Ship Upgrades, lost Cargo and plucky Survivors.’

Potion Society (The Murmuring Mystic) – ‘A competitive card game for 2-4 players where potion crafting is king. Starting with unique recipes, players collect and stack ingredients with bonus effects, then brew their potions in shared cauldrons. Spells and sabotage add chaos and the potion with the most points at the end claims victory.’

Those keen to check out any of these projects will be able to find them in the dedicated PAX Aus Indie Showcase section of the PAX Aus 2025 show floor. As previously announced, this year’s show takes place from 10-12 October 2025 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) in Melbourne, Australia.

