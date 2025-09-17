Palworld will exit early access in 2026

Pocketpair’s Palworld is officially heading towards its full release, with its exit from early access set for 2026. The news was revealed in a new developer update, which confirmed the team is working tirelessly to hit 1.0, after several years in development, and many roadblocks (including a high profile lawsuit from The Pokémon Company).

As detailed, Palworld will enter a quieter period in the coming months, as developers aim to focus on landing the 1.0 release with a bang. The game has received an array of major updates in the last few months, from new raid modes, new islands and landmasses, crossplay, and a special Terraria crossover, but there will be a quiet period ahead.

‘While we have a lot of ideas for where we want to take Palworld, we also need to start thinking about Palworld 1.0,’ Bucky, Communications Director and Publishing Manager at Pocketpair said. ‘Beyond just adding new content, there’s a lot of cleanup that needs to be done before Palworld can exit Early Access. It’s no secret that Palworld has a lot of quirks and jank and we want to take the time to properly address those before releasing the game.’

‘With that in mind, we plan to start this cleanup this year. Our goal is to ultimately release Palworld next year in 2026, we think taking time now to fix those problems will ultimately lead to a better game. It means that things will be a little quiet from us for the rest of this year.’

It means any new updates will be relatively small, although Bucky noted this doesn’t mean Palworld is slowing down or scaling back – in fact, it’s the opposite. The team is simply building to a major milestone in the game’s 1.0 release, with a ‘truly massive amount of content’ planned for this update.

‘Rather than rushing it, we believe that laying the right foundation now will lead to a better game in the end,’ Bucky said.

Stay patient, and good things will come – from new content updates to bug fixes, and more.

Does the Palworld lawsuit impact the game’s release?

For now, it doesn’t appear the ongoing lawsuit established by The Pokémon Company against Palworld, for alleged copyright infringement, will impact Pocketpair’s plans. Due to the sensitive nature of the lawsuit, the company is staying relatively quiet about this particular challenge, although it has noted certain studio resources are currently devoted to it.

Over the last year, a range of in-game updates have been developed to address some of the key concerns of the lawsuit, including the way Pals are summoned, and how gliders work, and there could be additional changes on the way.

At this stage, we’re unlikely to hear specific word on progress concerning the lawsuit until it concludes, or a formal verdict is reached. For now, it appears Pocketpair is plowing full steam ahead regardless of this case, with plans to fully release Palworld on the near horizon. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming game.

