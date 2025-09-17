Netflix and Sony’s smash hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters is reportedly coming to Fortnite shortly, per new information cited by popular leakers SpushFNBR and Loolo. At this stage, there are very few details revealed, although SpushFNBR did claim the information came from reliable sources, verified by themselves and Loolo. They’ve promised to share more information in the coming weeks – and by that stage, we may actually have official confirmation from Epic Games, too.

For now, nothing is confirmed, although the crossover makes a lot of sense. On debut, KPop Demon Hunters swiftly became the most-watched original film on Netflix ever, and it’s become a veritable cultural phenomenon since then, inspiring in-person cinema showings, celebrations, and more.

Read: Smash hit KPop Demon Hunters gets a sequel and Oscars campaign for 2026



KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Picture’s animated musical fantasy about the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, is now officially the most-watched film in Netflix history. It’s tallied 236 million views across its first ten weeks – surpassing Christmas action flick Red Notice– and currently sits at number one on the platform’s all-time streaming charts. KPop Demon Hunters is also the first film in decades to have four songs in the Top 10 music charts. The last time that happened, the soundtrack responsible was from Saturday Night Fever in 1978 – but even that film only managed to get three songs in the top 10.

We should all be preparing for a major rollout of merchandise and tie-ins in the coming weeks, as the marketing machine catches up with this film’s wild popularity. A Fortnite crossover certainly makes sense in this deluge.

What does a KPop Demon Hunters x Fortnite crossover look like?

As for what form it could take, it feels like a fair guess that each of the KPop Demon Hunter Huntr/x girlies – Rumi, Mira, Zoey – could get their own skins, so players can wear their signature outfits (or even multiple different outfits, based on the film’s many performances). We could also get bling based on their unique weaponry, emotes based on their now-viral dance moves, and more.

If there was proper synergy in the air (and realistically, these things take time), Huntr/x could headline a new season of Fortnite Festival comprising songs from the film. That’s a bit harder to pull off due to song licensing, and a seemingly short timeline for the crossover, but one can always hope.

For now, it seems likely we’ll hear much more about this reported crossover in the coming weeks – whether officially, or unofficially. In whatever form it takes, it feels very likely anything to do with KPop Demon Hunters will pull in a new audience – so expect a boom in Fortnite whenever this crossover arrives.

Also on ScreenHub: Fortnite Festival to feature Gorillaz as new headliner



Epic Games has announced British pop-rock band Gorillaz will headline the latest season of Fortnite Festival, bringing their most popular tracks to the game, as well as their individual cartoon likenesses. When the long-awaited Season 10 launches, players will be able to drop into the game to find Noodle, 2-D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals playing on the Main Stage, as well as popping in for Battle Royale rounds.



As announced, Gorillaz will feature in a range of bundles, with new outfits and accessories inspired by the iconic artwork of Jamie Hewlett. In the Noodle & 2-D Bundle, players will obtain skins for both characters, as well as accessories including a Tranz-inspired microphone, a balloon glider, a guitar back bling, the DARE emote, which plays ‘DARE’ and lets you dance like Noodle, and the DARE Jam Track.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.