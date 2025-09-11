Nintendo Direct returns on 12 September, with a 60-minute showcase

Nintendo has officially announced the return of the Nintendo Direct showcase, with the latest iteration arriving on 12 September 2025, and comprising around ’60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games.’ That’s the longest Nintendo Direct we’ve had in a long time.

Given the current piecemeal approach to new Nintendo announcements – so far, new Nintendo Switch 2 games have been announced one at a time, with around a month between major first party releases – it could mark a change in strategy. At the very least, we could see the pace of new releases pick up.

There are plenty of upcoming Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games we’re still waiting to hear more about, including Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Metroid Prime 4, The Duskbloods, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and it feels likely we’ll get updates for each in this showcase, and possibly release dates for the tail end of 2025.

Beyond this, it feels likely Nintendo has a range of major surprises in store. The Nintendo Direct will take place around the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise, and we could be due for a new 3D platformer or remaster. (It feels very odd to see Nintendo launching a new console without a major, mainline Super Mario game announced in any form.)

Five years on from the blockbuster success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it also feels time for that franchise to get a new entry or update. There’s plenty of other franchises that feel in need of news, from Fire Emblem to Pikmin, and beyond. It feels premature for another Pokemon announcement, but that wouldn’t go amiss, either.

For all we know, all of these titles could be on show, and more. With a whopping 60 minutes to play with, Nintendo could have anything up its sleeve in the latest Nintendo Direct – which makes it a must-watch for console fans.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct of September 2025

As announced, the latest Nintendo Direct will air on 12 September 2025, via YouTube. You can tune in at the following times around the world:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (12 September)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (12 September) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (13 September)

– 1:00 am NZST (13 September) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (12 September)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (12 September) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST (12 September)

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the show.

