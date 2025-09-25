Marvel’s Wolverine officially launches in late 2026

Insomniac Games has made a surprise appearance in the latest PlayStation State of Play to finally confirm its long-in-development Marvel’s Wolverine will officially launch in ‘Fall 2026’ (September to November). Four years after it was first teased, the game also got a new, bloody trailer revealing more about what to expect.

As revealed, Marvel’s Wolverine looks to be sticking very close to the character’s comic book appearance, mannerisms, and story. You play Wolverine, aka Logan, on a quest for answers and bloody vengeance that’ll see him facing off with villains like Omega Red and Mystique (although her role isn’t clear in this adventure). As he roams, he’ll meet whole armies of goons, many of whom appear to be cyborgs, perhaps suggesting the Weapon X organisation could play a part in the tale.

Here, Wolverine is played by yet another Aussie (keeping up a wonderful tradition), Liam McIntyre, who’s most known for Spartacus: Vengeance and DC’s The Flash.

‘Fans out there know what Wolverine is, know who he is,’ McIntyre said during the State of Play showcase. ‘My job is to try and find the essence of who Wolverine is, especially as he applies to our story. People hurt him, people take from him, people betray him. He still fights for people who can’t fight for themselves. It’s one of the greatest honours of my life, one of the biggest responsibilities I’ve ever had, and one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.’

You can check out McIntyre’s grizzly take on Wolverine in the game’s first major gameplay trailer.

Marvel’s Wolverine – First major gameplay trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Per Insomniac Games, the intention here is to stay true to the ‘Wolverine experience’ in gameplay. Players will step into the hero’s shoes, and embody his rage and his violence, while also tempering that with his more heroic urges. There’s a balance needed here, as with all Wolverine stories. While he’s a deadly assassin, he also fights for the good of all, with violence as a tempting but last resort.

While we don’t see a lot of this nuance in the game’s first trailer – this is, after all, about the game’s action, more than anything else – we expect the full game will dole out violence with effective pacing, so its edge isn’t dulled. Insomniac Games’ turn on Marvel’s Spider-Man shows an effective balance, so there’s certainly precedent to hope.

Beyond this trailer, Insomniac Games also teased a bit more about the game in PlayStation’s latest State of Play, confirming an array of other Marvel heroes (including the X-Men) will appear in this game, to flesh out Wolverine’s world, and make this a sweeping adaptation of his mythos. Given the studio’s work on Marvel’s Spider-Man, we might also see a cameo appearance from Spider-Man here, but for now (and likely leading into release), that will likely be kept under wraps, as a nice surprise.

What’s the story in Marvel’s Wolverine?

In addition to these details, Insomniac has revealed even more about the game in a new PlayStation Blog: ‘Bold, resilient, and volatile, Wolverine is a character that all of us at Insomniac are thrilled to explore in collaboration with our friends at Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Like our Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, we’re once again combining our super powers to deliver an original take on a beloved character based on Marvel Comics.’

‘Our Wolverine, AKA Logan, is played by actor Liam McIntyre who taps into the rage, pain, and nuances of this iconic character. In this story, he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he’ll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers’

‘In this global thriller, Wolverine’s search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.’

We’ll see this quest play out when Marvel’s Wolverine arrives later in 2026. In the months ahead, we expect to see much more of this adventure, although we’ll need to stay patient for now.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.