Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls closed beta signups now available

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is set for its first closed beta on 5-7 September 2025 (PT), with players on PlayStation 5 now invited to signup for early testing. This should give the first proper taste of gameplay, illuminating how this Arc System Works fighter will adapt the Marvel universe, using its signature style.

To date, we’ve only had a surface-level introduction to the upcoming game. We know it’s a 4v4 fighter that’s heavily inspired by Guilty Gear. It features reimagined versions of Marvel heroes, including Captain America, Doctor Doom, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Storm. Each has their own skillset inspired by their comic counterparts, with flashy attacks that should serve players well on the battlefield.

Here’s the official description, per Arc System Works: ‘Assemble your team of legendary Marvel characters in the ultimate 4v4 tag team fighter from PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works and Marvel Games.’

‘Immerse yourself in the Marvel universe like never before with an iconic roster of heroes and villains, authentic stages and intuitive gameplay mechanics. Experience the thrill of fast-paced, over-the-top action with stunning anime-inspired visuals, where every battle is a unique and exciting team vs. battle experience.’

For now, the game doesn’t have a firm launch date, although Arc System Works has flagged 2026 for a possible launch. The early test set to run in September will likely be an information-gathering exercise for the developer, as it works to refine its fighting systems and provide a satisfying experience for players.

Per PlayStation’s sign-up page, players who are accepted into the closed beta will have the chance to play as Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Storm, and Doctor Doom (sorry to the coolest fighters, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider, who miss out) with three areas of the game’s New York City stage (City Center, Avengers Park, Hell’s Kitchen) on show.

A range of modes will be playable, including a 64-player Lobby with ‘chibi’ Marvel avatars, Startup Battle, and Spectator Mode.

How to play Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls early

As shared by PlayStation, the closed beta for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will take place from 5-7 September 2025 (PT), with players from around the world now able to register for a chance to be invited in. Not everyone who registers will be able to access the game, but you do have to be in it, to win it.

Those keen to put their hat in the ring can now head to the PlayStation website to click the shiny ‘Register Now’ button. Complete the form, and if you’re selected to be part of the closed beta for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you’ll get an invitation via your email inbox.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether those participating in the closed beta will be able to share their experiences publicly, but in any case, it’s a good idea to pay attention for more news and information about this upcoming game as the beta launches.

The Sims 5, once one of EA’s most-anticipated projects, was officially cancelled in 2024. At the time, the decision was described as being best for players, so that in-game family progress and DLC purchases wouldn’t be reset. Now, Laura Miele, EA Entertainment President, has doubled down on this explanation, saying that a possible Sims 5 wouldn’t be a ‘player friendly’ release.



Speaking to Variety, Miele recently described The Sims as one of the ‘biggest growth opportunities for Electronic Arts’ and said that upcoming developments remain exciting for the team.

