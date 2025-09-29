Magic: The Gathering 2026 roadmap includes Marvel, The Hobbit, Star Trek, and more

Magic: The Gathering‘s full 2026 roadmap has been revealed at MagicCon: Atlanta, confirming a year of Universes Beyond, as well as three in-universe sets to expand the base game’s lore and world-building. While it does appear this next year will be heavy with Universes Beyond sets, there will likely be temptation here for players of all kinds.

Lorwyn Eclipsed – January 2026

Following in the footsteps of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which launches in November, the next major set will be Lorwyn Eclipsed, releasing in January 2026. This set heads back to the Lorwyn plane and features ‘kithkin, boggarts, and all sorts of strange creatures.’ Essentially, this is a high fantasy plane filled with little critters and wild magic. So far, Wizards of the Coast has revealed a handful of cards from Lorwyn Eclipsed, including two flavourful elemental beings that check for ETB conditions.

Images: Ilse Gort / Ryan Pancoast / Wizards of the Coast

Unannounced Universes Beyond set – TBA January to April 2026

This set will be followed by a currently-unannounced Universes Beyond set, which will be fully revealed at New York Comic-Con on 10 October 2025. Given timing, we expect this set to release between January and April 2026, although there are few clues as to what it could be. The reveal being at New York Comic-Con suggests it could be a traditionally ‘nerdy’ crossover, but that leaves the door wide open for the possibilities.

Secrets of Strixhaven – April 2026

Secrets of Strixhaven will follow in April 2026. This expands on the magical plane of Arcavios, where the Strixhaven University for magic users resides. The general vibe is that of a magical academy, where all sorts of powerful humanoids learn magic, and face off with each other. Notably, this release will be accompanied by a special Strixhaven tie-in novel written by Seanan McGuire (Every Heart a Doorway).

Marvel Super Heroes – June 2026

The next major set will likely be one of the biggest releases for the year: Marvel Super Heroes, releasing in June 2026. This will build on the success of MTG‘s Spider-Man crossover, introducing brand new heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe.

Given how vast this subject matter is, we expect this will be a major set, possibly with the Commander Decks and other tie-ins that Spider-Man lacked. For now, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what this entails, and which heroes the set will be tied around (although we can guess the usual crowd – Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America, and so on – will play a key part).

Image: Wizards of the Coast

The Hobbit – August 2026

The Hobbit will directly follow in August 2026, with this expanding on the popular Lord of the Rings Universes Beyond set of mid-2023. As detailed, this will specifically featured the heroes and villains of The Hobbit, inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s book. Here’s the official description: ‘Follow the intrepid burglar Bilbo Baggins and his party on their journey to the Lonely Mountain (and back again). Prepare to battle flesh-eating Trolls, tell Riddles in the Dark, and confront Smaug himself.’

Reality Fracture – October 2026

The next in-universe set – Reality Fracture – will follow in October 2026. This one is being largely kept under wraps, but the teaser suggests the arrival of a new, powerful villain: ‘Years of subtle machinations will finally shatter the facade, revealing a villain you’ll have to see to believe. But not just yet. More will be unveiled soon enough…’

Star Trek – November 2026

The final set of the year is yet another Universe Beyond set, inspired by Star Trek. This launches on November 2026, and will likely be worth the wait for those current MTG Trekkies, and all future ones. Per Wizards of the Coast, this set will feature characters, stories, and spaceships from the franchise, on a ‘journey across the stars.’ Likely, this set will meld well with Edge of Eternities.

Magic: The Gathering: Secret Lair crossovers

Images: Lie Setiawan / Akirant / Igor Krstic / Wizards of the Coast

As well as revealing this roadmap at MagicCon: Atlanta, Wizards of the Coast has also announced an array of incoming Secret Lair cards, many of which are actually from the Universes Beyond line.

These include the following:

Secret Lair x PlayStation – A multi-drop featuring The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Uncharted, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima. So far, we know these sets will feature the main characters of each of these franchises, and that the drops go on sale on 27 October 2025.

Note: The following cards all drop on 13 October 2025.

Secret Lair x Jaws – A major horror-inspired set featuring reprints and special Jaws cards, all of which feature the iconic shark causing chaos on Amity Island. This one includes a neat Blood token featuring shark chum.

Secret Lair x The Office – One of the wilder reveals was for a The Office crossover set featuring only Rainn Wilson’s Dwight. This set features a Dwight-themed Swords to Plowshares, a Steelshaper’s Gift, a Reaper King, and more.

Secret Lair x Dreaming Darkly – This is an art-focused set featuring various new cards in a dreamy black-and-white treatment.

Secret Lair x Iron Maiden – These two sets (Eddie Unchained, Album Art) feature Iron Maiden’s Eddie on various reprints, with iconic artwork from Iron Maiden’s history spotlighted. These sets feel the most fitting amongst the recent Secret Lair drops, as the artwork looks a lot like classic Magic: The Gathering.

Secret Lair x Trick or Treat – This Halloween-themed set features various artwork of kids going trick or treating in costume. Notably, this one features a rather cool reprint of Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver.

Secret Lair x Furby – Furby is getting three special Secret Lair drops, for some Wizards of the Coast x Hasbro synergy. The first, Doo-Ay Noo-Lah, features a Sol Ring and other cutesy reprints. The second is a Magic: The Gathering staple set with various handy reprints. The third is a horror-inspired set featuring various long or modified Furbies, including a possible commander in the reprinted Umbris, Fear Manifest.

Secret Lair x Artist Series: Kieran Yanner – A drop featuring the work of Kieran Yanner on reprints of Armageddon, Northern Paladin, Demonic Tutor, and Lord of the Pit.

You can learn more about all of these upcoming drops on the Magic: The Gathering website.

