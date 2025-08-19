Lost in Cult announces Alan Wake Design Works book

Lost in Cult has teamed up with Remedy Entertainment in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, revealing a new Alan Wake Design Works book which charts the history of the franchise’s development. The book is available in two unique versions: a standard edition, and deluxe edition.

The standard edition is what you’d expect: it features the standard hardback book, for £49.99 (AUD $104). The deluxe edition is a bit fancier, and includes a bunch of cool collectibles from across Alan Wake history.

That includes a fold-out map, an Oh Deer Diner napkin, a poster, a postcard, a Return dust jacket, a Return manuscript, a case file, polaroids, and more, all packaged in a clamshell presentation box (as pictured above). While that’s priced at £124.99 (AUD $260), there’s plenty of neat artefacts included for dedicated fans.

Image: Lost in Cult

What’s most novel, overall, is that Alan Wake and its sequel are finally getting more love. The original game arrived with a number of unique collectibles like this, including history books and guides, so it’s nice to see the tradition upheld, with both games illuminated by this upcoming release.

Since its launch, Lost in Cult’s Design Works have been incredibly well-received, particularly for their intention to preserve games history, in a premium format. Coffee table books for games are a lost art, and it’s brilliant to see them return in this fashion. Alan Wake is a franchise with an enormously rich history, and working alongside Remedy Entertainment, there’s high hope Lost in Cult will do justice to this weird, wonderful franchise.

Those keen to nab Alan Wake Design Works can now pre-order the book on the Lost in Cult website. For now, it’s planned to launch in Q4 2026.

Remedy Entertainment announces new Alan Wake, Control, Max Payne collectibles

Image: iam8bit

In addition to co-announcing Alan Wake Design Works, Remedy Entertainment has also teamed up with iam8bit to celebrate its 30th anniversary, with an array of new collectibles available for pre-order, alongside the returning Oh Deer Diner Thermos.

New collectibles include a Max Payne button-up shirt, a VHS box for fictional TV-show-in-a-game Night Springs, a ‘Threshold Kids‘ VHS referencing Control‘s core tragedy, an Ashtray Maze ashtray, an Ashtray Maze pyjama set, an Objects of Power pin set, a Cold Casey lunchbox, and a Remedyverse t-shirt. It’s a nifty collection, although the key prize remains the Oh Deer Diner Thermos, of course.

This thermos has been available in multiple separate drops to date, and every time, it’s sold out. To try to make the new pre-orders fair for everyone, iam8bit has set a date for this latest drop – 20 August at 9am PT – although it’ll likely still be a fight for those keen to pick it up.

The rest of this newly-announced Remedy Entertainment merchandise is now available for pre-order, with arrival scheduled for later this year.

