Control 2 and Max Payne remake remain ‘on track’ at Remedy

Remedy Entertainment has issued a sweeping studio update for investors, confirming an array of developments for its biggest franchises. First up, the studio has confirmed what many suspected about FBC: Firebreak, stating this title has been a commercial failure, despite its technical accomplishments.

Per Remedy, while the game reached over one million players in its first 10 days, it underperformed overall. The studio has pointed to the onboarding experience as reason for this failure, with notable player drop-off inspired by initial onboarding and mission structure, as noted in negative reviews. At the very least, updates have improved the experience somewhat, with Remedy noting sentiment turning more positive after game updates.

The studio remains unsatisfied by the launch-phase consumer sales, with commercial performance only somewhat saved by Xbox and PlayStation subscription service agreements. It still believes the game has a future, however, and there are plans to improve it.

‘FBC: Firebreak was designed as a game that evolves over time,’ Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy said. ‘Despite the rocky launch, we believe we have a solid game to build on. Players who spent over an hour with the game reviewed the game mostly positive – showing us that the core experience of the game is entertaining.’

In September 2025, FBC: Firebreak will get a significant update described as being a ‘key step’ for the game, with this launched alongside new marketing aiming to re-engage players, or encourage them to dive in for the first time.

What’s next for Remedy Entertainment? Control 2, Max Payne

Elsewhere, Remedy Entertainment had much more positive updates for its major, in-development projects, including Control 2 and the Max Payne 1 & 2 remake. As shared, Control 2 is ‘on track’ for its next milestone, with the focus of development currently on gameplay, environments, and missions.

‘Work continues on developing the game into a strong commercial offering,’ Virtala said.

Likewise, work on the Max Payne 1 & remake is progressing well, and the game remains in full production. Per Remedy, the team has ‘built on steady momentum earlier in the year’ with Remedy and collaboration partner Rockstar Games remaining ‘close’ and aligned on the project’s goals.

Looking further ahead, Remedy remains excited about the prospect of expanding the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU), and developing new games within this universe.

‘We have two established own franchises, Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Remedy will self-publish upcoming games, in which Remedy owns the IP,’ Virtala said. ‘Growing and expanding the two franchises will be a key part of our future. In addition, we work with a partner franchise Max Payne, originally created by Remedy.’

‘By 2030, we aim to be a highly regarded creative studio with sustainable, significant commercial success.’ To this end, the studio has set new financial targets, including the doubling of its 2024 revenue by 2027.

With big projects on the horizon, it’s likely the relative failure of FBC: Firebreak will be a drop in the pond for Remedy Entertainment. The studio maintains a positive outlook for the years ahead, with progress on Control 2 and the Max Payne 1 & 2 remake being watched closely.

