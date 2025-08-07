Aussie game Letters to Arralla launches in September 2025

Australian-made game Letters to Arralla, which follows a young turnip on a mail delivery quest through a world inspired by the Victorian coast, will officially launch on 16 September 2025. The date was revealed in a new trailer showing off just how lovely this adventure truly is. It’s a lush escape from the real world, with true blue touches to evoke a powerful sense of fondness for the Australian landscape.

Notably, the game has been in development for five years, with developers slowly chipping away alongside other projects. After multiple warmly-received showcases at events like PAX Aus, now is the time for Letters to Arralla to claim a well-earned spotlight.

‘Kinda crazy to think that in a little over a month our game will be out there!’ developer Rhiannon Ross said on Bluesky. ‘It’s been an absolute delight to work with the team at Little Pink Clouds, and I can’t wait for y’all to be able to play it!’

Letters to Arralla – Release Date Trailer

Those yet to experience Letters to Arralla‘s cosy demo should know they’re in for a wonderful treat. After previewing the game, you’ll be left with a pervasive sense of loveliness, above all else. Your journey is defined by pure vibes in this adventure, with the game’s pastel art and funny humour – from comedy bits in dialogue to the wobbly bums of each creature on Arralla – being entirely endearing.

From the ScreenHub preview: Letters to Arralla evokes such a powerful sense of place, from the moment you enter its Australian-inspired world. You begin your adventure on a dinghy, and land on the island of Arralla to sounds and sights that’ll be immediately familiar to those who live, or have ever visited, Australia.

It’s not just the sound of currawongs and kookaburras that echo across the island, or the rustle of dry leaves in the wind. It’s also the colour palette – yellow, beige, brown, and light green – which well represents the Australian outback. You step foot on Arralla, and you’re immediately transported.

You might be a Turnip with a delivery job (and a funny floppy bum), but you might as well be a tourist in this virtual world, visiting a layered and idyllic facsimile of Australia. With this lovely backdrop, clearly inspired by the experiences and memories of Victoria-based game development team, Little Pink Clouds, you can step forth with a sense of whimsy and wonder about the world.

Once you’re saddled with the responsibility of delivering mail within Arralla, knowing nothing about your surrounds or the people within them, you can move on, bum flopping around, with a goal to learn, see, and understand everything.

Letters to Arralla is essentially a cosy mail delivery sim, with little puzzle elements. You can explore a wide open world at length, and meet a number of funny vegetable people as you roam. The game’s demo, now available on Steam, charts your early steps into this world, and your very first lot of mail delivery items. There’s letters and parcels and strange little collectibles, all of which need a welcoming home.

At first, your pathway is unclear, and you’ll spend plenty of time basking in the outback before you make your first move. Then slowly, the puzzle pieces fall. What Letters of Arralla requires of you is an observant mind.

Those keen to experience Letters to Arralla for themselves won’t have to wait long. You can now wishlist the game on Steam ahead of its launch on 16 September 2025.

