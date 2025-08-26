Fortnite Festival to feature Gorillaz as new headliner

Epic Games has announced British pop-rock band Gorillaz will headline the latest season of Fortnite Festival, bringing their most popular tracks to the game, as well as their individual cartoon likenesses. When the long-awaited Season 10 launches, players will be able to drop into the game to find Noodle, 2-D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals playing on the Main Stage, as well as popping in for Battle Royale rounds.

As announced, Gorillaz will feature in a range of bundles, with new outfits and accessories inspired by the iconic artwork of Jamie Hewlett. In the Noodle & 2-D Bundle, players will obtain skins for both characters, as well as accessories including a Tranz-inspired microphone, a balloon glider, a guitar back bling, the DARE emote, which plays ‘DARE’ and lets you dance like Noodle, and the DARE Jam Track.

‘Clint Eastwood’ is also available as a Jam Track, alongside a bunch of other tracks featured in the game’s Season 10 Music Pass.

What’s in Fortnite‘s Season 10 Music Pass?

Players keen to grab more Gorillaz goodies will able to earn them along the Season 10 Music Pass, which features two additional outfits (for Russel and Murdoc) on its premium (paid) track. The Russel outfit is one of the first rewards on the track, and this is swiftly followed by the adorable One-Eyed Octopus back bling, then Russel’s Drums.

Murdoc is the next major reward, alongside his cape as back bling, and his bass. Notably, all of these rewards are on the premium track, so you’ll need to pay up if you’re keen to sport the likeness and style of the band’s iconic, creepy frontman.

Image: Epic Games / Gorillaz

As well as these items, you’ll also be able to claim the ‘On Melancholy Hill’ Jam Track, as well as Jam Tracks for other artists, including MXZI, Hanumankind, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Those keen to unlock all the Gorillaz crossover items will be able to purchase the premium Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks, or access it with the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription. In plainer terms, 1,400 V-Bucks is about AUD $15.

With this arrival, Gorillaz becomes the latest mainstream act to join the Fortnite Festival roster, following on from Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Hastune Miku, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga. With each drop, we’ve seen a significant boom period in Fortnite, with new and older fans alike coming together over a love for banging tunes.

While Gorillaz is perhaps more popular with an older audience – Demon Days is turning 20 this year, after all – it’s also an opportunity for younger audiences to learn more about the virtual band and their legacy. Those keen to celebrate Gorillaz won’t have to wait long. As announced, the tenth season of Fortnite Festival, featuring Gorillaz as the headline act, launches on 26 August 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to get a brand new expansion, Secluded Springs, on 28 August 2025. It follows hot on the heels of Wisdom of Sea and Sky (and it’s highly likely collectors won’t have finished this set), introducing yet another new wave of cards to chase.



As announced, Secluded Springs will largely feature Pokemon from the Johto region, with the set headlined by Legendary Pokemon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in EX form. There will also be some Pokemon from the Hoenn region making cameo appearances, for a set that charts multiple classic games. Alongside those Legendaries, players will be able to collect fan-favourite Pokemon like Slugma, Phanpy, Mantyke, Milotic, Latias, and Latios, as well as a number of other additions.

