Kirby Air Riders: Everything we know so far

Kirby Air Riders was fully revealed during a recent Nintendo Direct, with the legendary Masahiro Sakurai leading a 45-minute showcase diving deeply into the game’s main features, from gameplay to characters, modes, tracks, and beyond. What we learned is that Kirby Air Riders is a direct successor to the GameCube’s Kirby Air Ride (also directed by Sakurai), with gameplay directly inspired by the original’s high speed racing.

Here’s everything else we just learned about Kirby Air Riders.

Kirby Air Riders officially launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on 20 November 2025.

Kirby Air Riders: gameplay and characters

Image: Nintendo

Kirby Air Riders is an arcade racing game where you can choose your racer from a number of characters, and take part in races around tracks while riding Air Ride Machines (each with their own traits and forms). Here’s the racer lineup, as announced during the Kirby Air Riders Direct:

Kirby is a light and floaty racer who is well-balanced, and has no clear weaknesses. Kirby is able to use Copy Abilities to take down opponents.

is a light and floaty racer who is well-balanced, and has no clear weaknesses. Kirby is able to use Copy Abilities to take down opponents. King Dedede is a heavyweight rider who hits hard with a powerful hammer.

is a heavyweight rider who hits hard with a powerful hammer. Meta Knight is a shadowy defender who can slash rivals with his sword.

is a shadowy defender who can slash rivals with his sword. Bandana Waddle Dee is a sturdy rider who builds ‘boost charges’ quickly and uses a spear.

is a sturdy rider who builds ‘boost charges’ quickly and uses a spear. Chef Kawasaki is a ‘culinary genius who always has a ladle handy’ and is able to recover an extra amount from food items.

is a ‘culinary genius who always has a ladle handy’ and is able to recover an extra amount from food items. Cappy is a mushroom cap that doubles as a protective cushion.

is a mushroom cap that doubles as a protective cushion. Magolor is a sly spellcaster who accelerates after star slides.

is a sly spellcaster who accelerates after star slides. Gooey is an ‘odd creature of mysterious origin’ that uses its tongue while racing.

is an ‘odd creature of mysterious origin’ that uses its tongue while racing. Waddle Doo is a cyclopean creature with optic blasts.

is a cyclopean creature with optic blasts. Knuckle Joe is a fighter who ‘jabs at riders that come too close.’

is a fighter who ‘jabs at riders that come too close.’ Susie is an entrepreneur who deploys a propeller to take off and float through the air.

is an entrepreneur who deploys a propeller to take off and float through the air. Starman excels at airborne manoeuvres, and can jump for a burst of speed.

In a very funny aside, Sakurai confirmed Kirby Air Riders is a bit like Mario Kart, in that you’re racing familiar characters along race tracks, competing to be in pole position. But it does differ, in that the ‘appeal of the game is actually not the races.’

There are other clear differences in gameplay. Air Ride Machines move forward automatically, so you don’t control acceleration. You can change direction, and you can use a boost charge button to move ahead. You can also use drift mechanics to ensure you’re rounding corners with ample momentum. Additionally, you’ll have a ‘Special’ button which lets you unleash a unique attack or boost.

To ensure you understand the game’s unique controls, you can take on various Lessons which will teach more about gameplay quirks.

Kirby Air Riders: Air Ride Machine breakdown

Image: Nintendo

As shared by Sakurai, there are multiple new and returning Air Ride Machines in Kirby Air Riders. These include:

Warp Star – Drives and glides perfectly well, and has no weaknesses.

Winged Star – Slow when ground-bound, but ‘soars gracefully’ when it takes to the skies.

Wagon Star – Can’t boost charge, but has high performance in other areas.

Wheelie Bike – Races on a single wheel, and is ‘interesting’ compared to other machines.

Shadow Star – Can cause major damage when attacking, and soars in the air.

Paper Star – Very light and fragile but has ‘impressive’ flight capabilities and excellent acceleration.

Bulk Star – Gives you burst charges, and has a tough frame that’s hard to damage.

Swerve Star – Can only accelerate and stop, with this resembling a teleport.

Chariot – A safe, stable ride with two wheels that can turn corners sharply.

Tank Star – Rushes forward on boost dashes, and can turn at a rapid pace.

Turbo Star – Impressive speed, but slow and stubborn with steering.

Slick Star – Slippery and tricky to control, but offers a ‘unique’ approach to riding.

Rocket Star – Dashes forward with ‘superior acceleration’ on a maxed out boost charge.

Rex Wheelie – An ‘intimidating’ and sturdy cycle.

Battle Chariot – A heavyweight machine that tears up the road.

Compact Star – A basic ride.

Notably, these Air Ride Machines will adjust to the Rider, with size and other stats (boost, charge, turn, grip, lift, flight speed) shifting, depending on the combination.

Kirby Air Riders: gameplay modes

Image: Nintendo

As with Kirby Air Ride, this sequel will have a range of modes for players to enjoy. That includes:

Air Ride Mode – Where ‘riders and machines bursting with personality will compete to cross the finish line first.’ Each race is comprised of six riders (maximum) racing through a variety of colourful, bright courses. These include a flower field, an ocean stage where the waves part, a dark cavern, a mountain, and a cyber highway. In Air Ride Mode, you can adjust game speed, versus format, and other game options.

City Trial Mode – This mode is described as being the main event. It’s a timed sandbox mode where players will explore a floating island (Skyah) with multiple unique biomes. When you enter City Trial mode, you’ll wander around, swap machines, collect power-ups, and then after five minutes have passed, you’ll head into Stadiums, each of which has their own mini-games. You’ll be able to play City Trial with up to 16 players online.

Stadium activities include a Dustup Derby where you try to smash into other players, a Short Race, and Kirby Melee, where you defeat as many opponents as you can within a time limit. In City Trial Mode, you can also encounter boss battles or wild encounters on the main map, which need to be overcome before you move on.

You can catch up with the entire Kirby Air Riders Direct on YouTube.

