itch.io has deindexed NSFW games due to pressure from payment providers

Games platform itch.io has confirmed it’s ‘deindexed’ all adult NSFW games from its browse and search pages, due to pressure from unnamed payment processors. The move follows similar action from Steam, which also recently delisted some NSFW games due to concerns about their content.

Per itch.io, the decision to pull games it had previously supported was not its own. Rather, weeks of pressure from organisation Collective Shout – which describes itself as ‘a grassroots movement against the objectification of women and the sexualisation of girls’ – encouraged payment processors to remove support from platforms alleged to be hosting ‘rape, incest and child sexual abuse-themed games.’

The push reportedly began with a game titled No Mercy, which contained highly objectionable sexual content, and described itself as being a sim where players could become ‘every woman’s worst nightmare.’ Collective Shout began campaigning against itch.io due to this game, with concerns then sent to the company’s major payment processors.

It appears action was launched against itch.io by these processors, with the company then forced to remove games perceived to contain objectionable sexual themes.

itch.io releases statement on NSFW game deindexing

‘Our ability to process payments is critical for every creator on our platform,’ itch.io said in a statement on its website. ‘To ensure that we can continue to operate and provide a marketplace for all developers, we must prioritise our relationship with our payment partners and take immediate steps towards compliance.’

The real issue is the sudden action has swept all NSFW content under the same banner, with many games deindexed or outright removed for simply having the NSFW tag, or exploring difficult themes.

Across social media, game developers are reporting the deindexing and removal of NSFW games has impacted their personal projects, including some that seemingly don’t have ties to NSFW content at all. One example is Consume Me, Jenny Jiao Hsia’s IGF Award-winning game about growing up with an eating disorder, which does not feature explicit NSFW content.

itch.io appears to be moving fast to comply with pressure from its payment providers, to ensure it can continue to support developers in the long term, but that speed means nuance has been lost. The company has acknowledged the situation is not ideal, and that the abruptness has left people in the lurch. It’s described the current period as a ‘critical one’ for the platform, with the situation developing rapidly, leaving little time for more thoughtful action.

In future, games currently deindexed may return to search function, but it appears this could be a lengthy and complex process, as a ‘comprehensive audit’ must take place to meet the ‘requirements’ set out by the company’s payment processors.

Pages will remain deindexed while this review takes place, likely leading to creators missing out on sales, as well as visibility. Notably, some games may also be permanently removed from itch.io if they don’t comply with the unspecified requirements laid out.

‘We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this challenging period,’ itch.io said. ‘I’m sorry we can not share more at this time as we are still getting a full understanding of the situation ourselves. We will post a follow up on our blog if the situation changes.’

Also on ScreenHub: Splitgate 2 sent back to beta, 1047 Games announces layoffs



1047 Games has confirmed Splitgate 2 is heading back to beta, as it launched ‘too early’ and the team ‘bit off more than [it] could chew.’ As a result of this decision, the studio is set to undergo layoffs, and the original Splitgate will be sunsetted.



In a post on social media, studio leaders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian have detailed ‘dark days’ at 1047 Games typified by ‘many mistakes.’ As folks will remember, Proulx was recently dragged through the mud for choosing to wear a MAGA-inspired ‘Make FPS Great Again’ hat at Summer Game Fest, with many criticising the optics of this decision.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.