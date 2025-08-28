The Indie Game Awards 2025: Nominations are now live

Nominations for the Indie Game Awards 2025 are now live, with developers, publishers, and PR representatives encouraged to submit projects published between 1 November 2024 and 31 October 2025 for consideration across multiple categories.

Eligible indie game may be submitted for consideration in all award categories, although games may only be nominated in one general category, as well as additional secondary categories focussed on accessibility, community management, diverse representation, trendsetting, and Game of the Year. There is also region and culture-specific categories for nomination, including a dedicated ANZ Indie Game Award curated by the talented folks of Frosty Games Fest.

Notably, games developed using generative AI in any fashion are ‘strictly ineligible’ for nomination. After all, the awards are designed to celebrate ‘the creativity, innovation, and passion found throughout the indie scene’ – and that can only be delivered by human hands.

Indie Game Awards 2025: Award categories

Those in a position to nominate their latest projects are encouraged to apply to the Indie Game Awards 2025 across the following dedicated categories:

Bite-Sized Game

Community Management

Debut Game

Emotional Impact

Gameplay Design

Indie Trendsetters

Industry Impact

Innovation

Music

Narrative

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

Solo Development

Visual Design The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award

Game of the Year

Region, gender, and culture-specific awards for the year, designed to ‘celebrate the stories, cultures, and unique perspectives from around the globe’ include the following:

African Indie Game Award

ANZ Indie Game Award

Black Voice in Gaming Award

Latin American Indie Game Award

Southeast Asian Indie Game Award

Women-Led Indie Game Award

Following this first round of nominations, the wider games community will be invited to pick their own winners from a range of genre-based categories, including action, adventure, horror, interactive fiction, multiplayer, and more. This voting is set to begin in November 2025.

Those keen to submit their latest game projects for consideration can do so via the Indie Game Awards website, until 30 September 2025. The winners will be announced during a dedicated ceremony later in 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: Big Games Night Out returns to Melbourne this October



Big Games Night Out will officially return as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2025, on 9 October, with this year’s show set to feature major game exhibits, immersive shows, opportunities for tabletop adventuring, and even a space for young gamers. The centrepiece of the show will be the Electric Arcadia exhibit, designed by Callum Preston and Louie Roots, which will ‘transport fans to the classic era of the 80s and 90s and highlight the enduring impact games culture has on our lives.’ It’s described as a tribute to Amusement Plaza, and will allow visitors to immersive themselves in gaming history.



Indiginerd is also on board with a special 80s-themed Dungeons & Dragons one-shot adventure inspired by Stranger Things. Visitors will be able to take part directly, and there’s also an immersive photo opportunity attached. Per the Big Games Night Out team, tabletop games will be a major focus, with life-sized playable games available, as well as a special Games Market. The intention here is to remind everyone of ‘the power of tabletop games to foster connection in the digital age.’ For the first time, Big Games Night Out will also have dedicated activities for young players, with ‘Little Games Night Out’ offering a space for dress up, face painting, and partying.



Beyond all of this, visitors can expect a cosplay parade, late-night access to the Game Worlds exhibit featuring Hollow Knight: Silksong, The Sims, The Elder Scrolls, and more, free-to-play game zones, roving performances, an interactive dance battle, a ‘car boot cardcade’ and more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.