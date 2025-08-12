High Score: Early bird conference tickets are now available

Early bird tickets for this year’s High Score, Australia’s premier game audio conference bringing together composers, sound designers, and game developers, are now on sale. Those keen to attend the event can now secure their spot via ACMI, with options for in-person attendance and live-streaming available.

As announced, this year’s theme is Turn Up The Volume, which is designed to champion the idea that ‘game audio deserves to be heard.’ Further, it ‘highlights the powerful role of music and sound in shaping player experience, from building atmosphere to driving narrative and enhancing gameplay.’

In the program, attendees will learn more about evolving trends, including ‘adaptive sound design, interdisciplinary collaboration and the creative processes behind immersive audio.’ Various talks will also spotlight career development, sustainable audio practices, and business-adjacent topics like tax and funding. These talks will cast a wide net, with education for students, as well as industry professionals.

What to know about High Score 2025

A full lineup for High Score 2025 will be announced shortly, but in the meantime, organisers at Creative Victoria and the Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) have confirmed keynote talks from composers including Sarah Wolfe (Mystiques: Haunted Antiques, Don’t Stop, Girlypop) and companies including League of Geeks, Spoonful of Wonder, and Sub Zero Sound.

‘High Score brings together two of Victoria’s most dynamic creative industries – music and games – as part of the leading games industry event in the Asia Pacific, Melbourne International Games Week,’ Colin Brooks, Victorian Minister for Creative Industries said in a press release. ‘Proudly backed by the Allan Labor Government, High Score fosters innovation and collaboration, creates new career pathways for local talent, and opens up global connections and opportunities.’

As noted by Amy McNickle, curator of High Score 2025, this year’s event is ‘a reflection of Victoria’s leadership in music and games innovation.’ It aims to help define the future of screen sound, and provide audio professionals with the tools and education needed to push their practice forward, and open up new career pathways for the future.

High Score 2025 will take place from 4-5 October 2025 at ACMI, Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. Those keen to purchase early bird tickets can now do so via ACMI. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming event, including a full speaker lineup and schedule.

