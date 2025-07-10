Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets Sunshine Celebration, new quests, and more

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting a big new update on 10 July 2025, reintroducing the annual Sunshine Celebration, alongside new City Town quests and activities. As announced, Update 2.7 is now available on Apple Arcade, and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch and PC.

The returning Sunshine Celebration activities will let you roam your island collecting various items to trade for summer-themed rewards. That includes Hawaiian-style shirts, leis, grass skirts, and hats to wear, as well as interior decorations like surfboards, beach signage, stools, tables, palm tree cutouts, neon signs, bars, towels, and jacuzzis.

Of course, you’ll also be encouraged to sit back and relax, with easygoing vibes prioritised throughout the festival. Life is for living, after all – and on Friendship Island, you can live life to the fullest extent.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Sunshine Celebration Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As for the rest of the Hello Kitty Island Adventure update, that will revolve around City Town, one of the locations introduced later in the game’s life cycle. When the update lands, players will be able to open a special tourist shop offering City Town souvenirs, including wearable clothing, a mug, and a snow globe. You’ll also be able to open your own tourist kiosk as City Town continues to grow.

To accompany this Hello Kitty update, you’ll get a whole bunch of new quests to complete, headlined by tasks for My Melody and Kuromi. This pair will send you on a pirate-themed treasure hunt that unlocks ‘a new way to explore the island,’ and will also give unique furniture sets. Retsuko is also getting a new quest, with an appearance by her mother – who is ‘looking for her daughter’s perfect match,’ while all Retsuko wants to do is start a band.

Rounding out the trio of new quests, you’ll also be able to spend time with Tsunoda, on a mission to capture the perfect picture of Friendship Island.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is now available on mobile via Apple Arcade, and for PC and Nintendo Switch. It’s actually going cheaply during the Steam Summer Sale, with a 25% off discount, if you’re keen to hop in for cosy times and wholesome adventures.

Since launch, the game has earned a passionate audience of players for its moreish gameplay and its bright, lovely depiction of the world of Hello Kitty. It’s the sort of game that’s wonderful on mobile, with easy and approachable gameplay that can be experienced across bite-sized quests. It’s worth noting Hello Kitty Island Adventure was named as one of ScreenHub‘s favourite games of 2023.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Also on ScreenHub: The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature review: spread your wings



Entire generations of young girls grew up with fairy paintings or embroidery on their walls. The picturesque, idyllic world of fantasy art was enrapturing as a child: the idea of living (and flying) free in a world of magic and beauty, surrounded by nature. The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature feels inspired by this sense of whimsy, with artful design work and the arrival of Fairy Sims making this Expansion Pack a blissful experience.



Entering the new town of Innisgreen, you can adventure through a world that feels entirely new, and packed with possibilities. In one part of the land, the Fairy realm resides, comprising the home of the Fairy Council, a magical lake with deep emotions, a tree housing the spirit of the Green Man, and all sorts of other secrets to uncover.



Venturing further, you’ll find a dazzling and glitter-filled Fairy bar, and homes that alternately resemble Hobbit holes or eleven palaces. There’s touches of The Lord of the Rings here, as well as more traditional fantasy art, with each new explorable area touched by clever design and beauty.