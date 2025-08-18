News

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: How to watch the stream

Tune in for news about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and more.
18 Aug 2025 8:58
Leah J. Williams
resident evil requiem game

Resident Evil Requiem. Image: Capcom.

Gamescom Opening Night Live returns on 19 August 2025, with a stacked lineup of game announcements and (likely) surprise reveals in store. Per host Geoff Keighley, this year’s show will spotlight an array of upcoming, blockbuster titles, including: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yōtei, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Silent Hill f. It’ll also feature a new look at Prime Video’s Fallout Season 2, which is an adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.

Given these big names, we do expect some significant reveals. While Gamescom ONL tends to be a little bit lower-key than other Keighley-branded shows – Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards – there’s usually a solid array of news and announcements delivered. At a time when blockbuster games seem scarce (and given the recent treatment of developers, that’s no surprise) Gamescom may provide hope for a brighter future.

Each year, the event provides a platform for game developers and publishers to link up, revealing and pitching games that help to define the future of the games industry. While it’s fair to say the vibe will be different this Gamescom, as opportunities are clearly scarcer than ever, and developers are doing their best to survive, it remains an important show – and Opening Night Live plays a key part in setting the tone for the event.

It’s also usually the only major part of the event that’s world-facing, serving as a platform for those blockbuster announcements and major game reveals. Those keen to tune in should find plenty to pore over.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will air at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (20 August)
  • New Zealand – 6:00 am NZST (20 August)
  • United States – 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (19 August)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CEST (19 August)

As usual, the show will air live on YouTube, as well as other social media channels. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements.

Also on ScreenHub: Gamescom 2025: SAFC announces South Australian delegation

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced it will send six local South Australian game studios to represent the state at Gamescom 2025, showcasing their talent and potential to the world. As in past years, Gamescom 2025 will be the largest trade showcase for video games globally, bringing together publishers, developers, and enthusiasts, with more than 300,000 attendees expected this year.

With the support of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and CreateSA, the SAFC has plans to ‘supercharge’ its presence at the show, providing ample space and opportunity for the six studios selected. Each game will be represented in a dedicated South Australian stand within IGEA’s Australian Pavilion, which is designed to be a meeting place for developers and publishers of all sorts.

‘South Australia has a rapidly growing game sector and the Malinauskas Government continues to support our local industry to develop new games and market these to the world,’ Andrea Michaels, Minister for Arts said in a press release. ‘This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to showcase South Australia’s talented gamers and for them to meet with international publishers at the largest video game event in the world.’

Kate Croser, SAFC SEO added: ‘The SAFC is thrilled to be partnering with IGEA to provide this exciting opportunity for South Australian game developers to showcase their work on the world stage and connect with the global games market at Gamescom 2025.’

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.
Best new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Discover the best new video games launching from 18 August to 24 August 2025 with this guide.

Ratatan's early access launch set for September 2025

Tap your feet, and nod your head.

Fallout: Season 2 officially arrives in December 2025

The House always wins.

The House always wins.

Gamescom 2025: SAFC announces South Australian delegation

Six studios will represent South Australia on a global stage.

Star Wars Jedi's Cal Kestis will appear in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Cal Kestis is finally appearing in new Star Wars media, but not how you'd expect.

