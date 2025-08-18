Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: How to watch the stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live returns on 19 August 2025, with a stacked lineup of game announcements and (likely) surprise reveals in store. Per host Geoff Keighley, this year’s show will spotlight an array of upcoming, blockbuster titles, including: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yōtei, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Silent Hill f. It’ll also feature a new look at Prime Video’s Fallout Season 2, which is an adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.

Given these big names, we do expect some significant reveals. While Gamescom ONL tends to be a little bit lower-key than other Keighley-branded shows – Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards – there’s usually a solid array of news and announcements delivered. At a time when blockbuster games seem scarce (and given the recent treatment of developers, that’s no surprise) Gamescom may provide hope for a brighter future.

Each year, the event provides a platform for game developers and publishers to link up, revealing and pitching games that help to define the future of the games industry. While it’s fair to say the vibe will be different this Gamescom, as opportunities are clearly scarcer than ever, and developers are doing their best to survive, it remains an important show – and Opening Night Live plays a key part in setting the tone for the event.

It’s also usually the only major part of the event that’s world-facing, serving as a platform for those blockbuster announcements and major game reveals. Those keen to tune in should find plenty to pore over.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will air at the following times around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (20 August)

– 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (20 August) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZST (20 August)

– 6:00 am NZST (20 August) United States – 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (19 August)

– 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (19 August) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CEST (19 August)

As usual, the show will air live on YouTube, as well as other social media channels. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements.

Also on ScreenHub: Gamescom 2025: SAFC announces South Australian delegation



The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced it will send six local South Australian game studios to represent the state at Gamescom 2025, showcasing their talent and potential to the world. As in past years, Gamescom 2025 will be the largest trade showcase for video games globally, bringing together publishers, developers, and enthusiasts, with more than 300,000 attendees expected this year.



With the support of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and CreateSA, the SAFC has plans to ‘supercharge’ its presence at the show, providing ample space and opportunity for the six studios selected. Each game will be represented in a dedicated South Australian stand within IGEA’s Australian Pavilion, which is designed to be a meeting place for developers and publishers of all sorts.



‘South Australia has a rapidly growing game sector and the Malinauskas Government continues to support our local industry to develop new games and market these to the world,’ Andrea Michaels, Minister for Arts said in a press release. ‘This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to showcase South Australia’s talented gamers and for them to meet with international publishers at the largest video game event in the world.’



Kate Croser, SAFC SEO added: ‘The SAFC is thrilled to be partnering with IGEA to provide this exciting opportunity for South Australian game developers to showcase their work on the world stage and connect with the global games market at Gamescom 2025.’

