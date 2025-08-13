Fortnite will return to iOS devices in Australia, following court ruling

Fortnite is officially set to return to iOS devices in Australia, following an Australian federal court ruling that both Apple and Google engaged in anti-competitive behaviour and misused their market power to reduce competition overall.

Apple and Google were alleged to be running illegal monopolies on their respective app stores, with their market dominance forcing app developers to pay 15-30% of sales revenue on iOS and Android in fees. This lawsuit is one in a string of many initiated by Epic Games (largely relating to distribution of Fortnite), with Apple and Google facing similar cases in the UK and the US recently.

As reported by ABC News, Australian federal court judge Jonathan Beach found both companies had abused their control over app distribution and in-app payments, breaching Section 46 of the Competition and Consumer Act. As part of this ruling, 15 million consumers and 150,000 app developers could be entitled to compensation, although this will reportedly be determined in a future court hearing.

Beach also found Apple’s App Store terms – which prevent third-party competitor app stores – had negatively impacted competition in the market, with this ruled a purposeful move. Apple reportedly argued this was a means of ensuring security on iOS devices, but this explanation was rejected.

‘The fact that Apple has imposed those centralised app distribution system for the purpose of protecting security, does not entail that there is not also a substantial anti-competitive purpose involved,’ Beach said.

Apple and Google respond to Australian federal court ruling

For its part, Apple has welcomed the rejection of some of Epic Games’ claims – for example, that the company had engaged in unconscionable conduct – but it indicated a strong disagreement with many aspects of the ruling.

‘Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate,’ the company said. ‘We continuously invest and innovate to make the App Store the safest place for users to get apps and a great business opportunity for developers in Australia and around the world.’

In a statement provided to ABC, Google also disagreed with the court’s ruling: ‘We disagree with the court’s characterisation of our billing policies and practices, as well as its findings regarding some of our historical partnerships, which were all shaped in a fiercely competitive mobile landscape.’

Like Apple, it was also pleased to see some of Epic’s allegations rejected, including demands that it distribute other app stores from within the Google Play store.

While there are still several more steps to resolve this case, including that aforementioned compensation hearing, Epic Games is still treating the ruling as wildly positive, celebrating the return of Fortnite across social media. ‘This is a WIN for developers and consumers in Australia!’ the company said.

We can expect Fortnite to return to iOS imminently, with more developments to follow.

Also on ScreenHub: Tencent’s Light of Motiram gets Steam facelift following Sony lawsuit



Weeks after Sony initiated a lawsuit against Tencent’s Light of Motiram, alleging it was a ‘slavish clone’ of its Horizon IP, the game’s Steam page has received a major facelift. While Tencent reportedly signalled to Sony that it would ‘forge ahead’ with plans for the game when Sony attempted to ‘informally resolve’ its concerns about Light of Motiram, it does appear the lawsuit has inspired a change of heart.



As spotted by The Game Post, where previously, Light of Motiram‘s Steam page included screenshots and a cover image that resembled that of Horizon, complete with a young woman protagonist fighting in a post-apocalyptic world, Light of Motiram now looks somewhat different. The game’s new cover image includes a robotic penguin and a dog-like creature, wandering a nature-filled world.

