Tencent’s Light of Motiram gets Steam facelift following Sony lawsuit

Weeks after Sony initiated a lawsuit against Tencent’s Light of Motiram, alleging it was a ‘slavish clone’ of its Horizon IP, the game’s Steam page has received a major facelift. While Tencent reportedly signalled to Sony that it would ‘forge ahead’ with plans for the game when Sony attempted to ‘informally resolve’ its concerns about Light of Motiram, it does appear the lawsuit has inspired a change of heart.

As spotted by The Game Post, where previously, Light of Motiram‘s Steam page included screenshots and a cover image that resembled that of Horizon, complete with a young woman protagonist fighting in a post-apocalyptic world, Light of Motiram now looks somewhat different. The game’s new cover image includes a robotic penguin and a dog-like creature, wandering a nature-filled world.

Screenshots now feature settlements of different colours and hues, as well as towering robotic structures that differ enough from those of Horizon, at a glance. One screenshot does still contain warriors in multi-coloured garments shooting arrows, with this action somewhat resembling Horizon – but with a completely different colour palette and style, the game has taken large steps away from Sony’s IP.

Notably, the game’s description has also been changed to: ‘Make smart use of everything around you to stay alive and face off against formidable bosses, every step is fraught with danger and requires courage. Only by overcoming the challenges of survival can you carve out a place for yourself in this unforgiving land.’ Previously, this description referenced colossal machines and advanced technology, both of which are staples of the Horizon series.

It’s currently unclear whether this move was a direct response to Sony’s lawsuit, but as it stands, Light of Motiram – on the surface – now looks more like an original property, rather than one attempting to trade on Horizon‘s aesthetic.

What’s next for Light of Motiram?

Whether these screenshots indicate meaningful enough change for Light of Motiram to avoid further legal action by Sony remains unknown. It’s also unclear whether these images are simply placeholders, or whether the game has actually been overhauled, with a view to make it an entirely original adventure.

As previously reported, Sony had been pursuing ‘statutory damages of up to [USD] $150,000 for each separate work in the Horizon Franchise infringed’ by Light of Motiram, and also wanted to ‘preliminarily and permanently’ prevent the game from releasing into the market.

We’ll have to wait to see whether the company continues to pursue this matter, as Tencent and developer Polaris Quest seemingly take Light of Motiram down an alternative pathway.

Screen NSW has today announced the recipients of over AUD $580,000 in games funding, per the Digital Games Seed Development Program, with the investment provided to support the creation of original IP, and foster emerging talent in the state. As announced, this funding is provided as a commitment in the government’s Creative Communities policy, which has the goal of strengthening and growing the arts industries in NSW, over a period of ten years.



20 new projects have been supported with this latest round of funding, with up to AUD $30,000 provided per team. Gestating video games chart an array of topics, genres, and stories, each of which show off just how creatively-minded and unique NSW developers can be.



‘The digital games sector contributes over $100 million in revenue to the NSW economy, and the Digital Games Seed Development Program is supporting an exciting range of NSW developer talent and games, including creators based regionally, First Nations developers and developers looking to take the next step in their careers,’ Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said in a press release.

