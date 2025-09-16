EA announces quality of life roadmap for The Sims 4

EA and Maxis have announced a dedicated ‘quality of life roadmap’ for The Sims 4, with the period between September and November flagged as being for bug fixes, tweaks, and improving game performance.

‘Our top priority is to provide a fun, positive experience for all players,’ the team said. ‘We see your feedback on technical issues and game performance. And, we want to assure you that your concerns are heard … Over the next eight weeks, our dedicated teams will dive in to resolve current issues and get ahead of unforeseen technical disruptions.’

The roadmap will kick off with a major base game update on 18 September 2025 for PC (and 23 September 2025 for console players). This was originally set to launch later, but has been pushed forward to ‘quickly identify and address any potential issues that may take place across players’ various setups and game configurations.’

Per EA and Maxis, this will also ‘provide space for mod creators to update their content prior to the launch of the Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack.’ Before the game update, the TDESC files will be released into the Sims Discord for those keen to maintain their mods.

Later in September 2025, the focus of EA and Maxis will turn to resolving issues based on the community bug report section in the EA forums. If you’ve spotted anything egregious, it’s best to file a report in this forum, in the hopes it’ll be fixed along the roadmap path.

‘Each upvote you cast on a reported issue helps us determine which problems are causing the biggest disruptions across the community,’ EA and Maxis noted. ‘The earlier we receive votes, the better.’

While only the top-voted issues will be addressed, as they’ll speak to a commonality amongst players, any report is good to file, as issues with The Sims 4 are continuously addressed. Many of these issues are complicated by unique PC builds, so defeating every bug is complex – but there’s hope a renewed focussed on squashing issues holistically will allow for a more streamlined, better performing game.

Entering October 2025, The Sims 4 will get its Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack. EA and Maxis aim to complete all compliance tests prior to this launch, including play testing with The Sims team and other players. Post-launch, the game will be monitored to see whether any future fixes are needed, so hopefully any reports of bugs will be addressed quickly.

The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack – First trailer

As a final stop in the quality of life roadmap, The Sims 4 players will also get a special treat in November 2025. As noted, everyone should ‘mark their calendars’ for a ‘big day’ with ‘fixes and freebies for everyone.’ We’ll have to stay tuned to see what that entails.

In the meantime, players can look forward to a range of quality of life updates, as well as the arrival of The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack on 2 October 2025.

