Disney Lorcana’s Whispers in the Well: Gazelle – Ballad Singer – Exclusive Card Preview

Disney Lorcana‘s latest expansion, Whispers in the Well, is set to launch in pre-release on 7 November 2025, with its full release following on 14 November 2025. Based on what we’ve seen so far, this set will begin a new chapter for the ongoing TCG, with a central mystery engaging Disney heroes from across Lorcana’s world.

‘Grab your magnifying glass and follow the whispers,’ the set’s description reads. ‘It will take a team with a cunning mind, an observant eye, and a playful attitude to solve the mysteries that await you below.’

Based on preview cards we’ve already seen, we know this set will heavily feature the heroes of Zootopia, with many new cards also featuring new Detective mechanics and synergy. As Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, players will discover clues, corral Detective-type characters, and work towards unravelling the secrets of the Well.

Thanks to Disney and Ravensburger, ScreenHub has one exclusive card to reveal from Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well, adding to the expanding mythos and mystery at the heart of this set. Please welcome the newly-revealed Gazelle – Ballad Singer.

Disney Lorcana’s Whispers in the Well: Gazelle – Ballad Singer

Image: Celeste Jamneck / Ravensburger / Disney

Gazelle – Ballad Singer is a five-cost amber card that can’t be used for ink. Despite this, she’s fairly powerful. Her strength, being just 3, isn’t overwhelming, but her willpower being 8 is spectacular. It means she’s fairly resistant to challenges, and can be relied on as you hunt for lore.

With Singer 7, Gazelle – Ballad Singer is also super handy for folks with Song-focussed decks, as she can sing powerful tunes for a lesser cost. Given the name of the card, this ability is also very thematic.

In addition to this, Gazelle – Ballad Singer also has a unique and very useful ability, known as Crowd Favorite. It means that when you play this card, you can put a Song card from your discard pile onto the top of your deck. Paired with the card’s Singer ability, you can easily play powerful Song cards a second time.

If you choose to deploy this card into your latest deck, you’ll want to include plenty of Song cards alongside it, to ensure Gazelle – Ballad Singer’s abilities can be deployed usefully. Some Songs to consider including alongside Gazelle – Ballad Singer are: All is Found, A Pirate’s Life, Be Our Guest, Don’t Let the Frostbite Bite, Down in New Orleans, and Look at this Family (amongst others). It’s worth noting if you play Gazelle – Ballad Singer correctly, you’ll be able to play these Songs twice.

You should also consider including this card alongside the Singer Disney Princesses, including Ariel – Spectacular Singer, Cinderella – Ballroom Sensation, and Cinderella – Melody Weaver.

With all of this mind, this newly-revealed card could become an essential part of your victory strategy.

Stay tuned for more card reveals from Disney Lorcana‘s Whispers in the Well expansion, and to hear ScreenHub‘s thoughts on this latest set.

Disney Lorcana‘s new Fabled set is a chance for reflection. A chance to stop and smell the roses. While the TCG’s overarching plot has been steaming ahead over recent expansions, this is more of a pitstop. There are new cards in this collection, including debuting characters from A Goofy Movie, but there is no cohesive story or forward push here – just time to ogle returning, fan-favourite cards, and bid farewell to Lorcana‘s first year of adventures.



Fabled is a significant turning point for the ongoing TCG. It marks the start of the third year of expansions, and introduces the first set rotation for players. So, what exactly does that mean? Like many other TCG formats, Disney Lorcana will undergo a rotation where the first four sets of cards become non-legal in competitive core constructed gameplay.

