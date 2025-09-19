Cyberpunk 2077 sequel could involve multiplayer

Cyberpunk 2077‘s in-development sequel could include multiplayer elements, according to a new job listing posted by studio, CD Projekt Red. As spotted on social media, the company is currently hiring for a range of roles within North America, including for a Lead Network Engineer who will ‘lead [a] team to develop and optimise multiplayer systems, including matchmaking.’

The ideal candidate will be ‘designing and implementing the network architecture and online systems’ for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, working ‘collaboratively to ensure seamless and robust online systems.’ The listing suggests that the upcoming game will comprise at least some multiplayer elements, possibly a spin-off mode of sorts.

As noted by Gamespot, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Badowski recently indicated there was some consideration for multiplayer elements in the upcoming Cyberpunk sequel, fulfilling a long-held studio desire. There was initially talk of a multiplayer spin-off for the original Cyberpunk 2077 – although that game’s launch plans were eventually overhauled, due to its notorious post-launch challenges (including major bugs that forced it off many digital storefronts). Any plans for a multiplayer add-on to Cyberpunk 2077 were definitively axed in 2022.

With this game now rightfully restored in its initial vision, and well-regarded as one of the best video games of the 2020s, it appears CD Projekt Red is going back to the well. It’s fair to say a great many lessons were learned in the creation of Cyberpunk 2077, and that there is a brighter hope for its upcoming sequel, and what its multiplayer elements may bring.

It’s likely some of CD Projekt Red’s plans for this game, and particularly its cancelled multiplayer elements, will work their way into the sequel, with more careful execution planned. For now, that future is still quite some time away. The Witcher 4 appears to be the next big game in the works at the company, and this will take priority for now.

What could the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel’s multiplayer look like?

As for what exactly is planned for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel’s multiplayer mode, that remains a mystery. The most CD Projekt Red mentioned about its original plans was that it wanted to create a standalone experience with minimal microtransactions, as it wanted to treat player money ‘with respect.’ The exact form and function of this possible multiplayer mode was never specifically identified.

That leaves plenty of room for speculation, of course.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 feels ripe for translation to multiplayer, particularly given its origins as a tabletop adventure, where players create their own characters. We could see this mode offering a chance for players to travel around Night City with a crew, or even facing off against others in combat skirmishes. It might be wise to lean into the popularity of Edgerunners in some fashion, with players taking on missions together, to take down the corrupt overlords of the Cyberpunk world.

All that said, there must be some clear hook for players, given the vast majority are more likely sticking around for the lore and narrative-adventure side of Cyberpunk. A standalone multiplayer mode has the potential to expand this story, even it doesn’t specifically tie-in to the main game, but it must also stand out in a crowded market.

For now, we know very little about what CD Projekt Red has planned, but we expect to hear more in the years ahead. Stay tuned as the company gears up for what’s next.

