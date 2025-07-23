Pokemon Presents July 2025: Every big announcement

Pokemon Presents returned in July 2025, with a solid showcase revealing more about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon Concierge, and more upcoming projects. We got a new game announcement, for cosy puzzler Pokemon Friends, and the reveal of new content for Pokemon’s biggest mobile games.

Here’s all the major news from the Pokemon Presents of July 2025.

Netflix’s Pokemon Concierge Season 2 launches in September 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The delightful Pokemon Concierge is set to return to Netflix on 4 September 2025.

As revealed in a new trailer, this series will introduce a host of new Pokemon friends, including a Sealeo and his trainer, who share a strong bond. Given the tone of this trailer, and that characters are already crying about their Pokemon, we expect this season will be just as wholesome and emotional as its predecessor. Pokemon Concierge really is something special, and we can’t wait to see it return.

Aardman announces Pokemon Tales animated series

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Next up, legendary animation studio Aardman popped in to reveal the first look at Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, which is a new animated series arriving in 2027. While the teaser for this series was only short, it promised plenty of fun, as Pichu and Sirfetch’d race around a Wooloo enclosure, getting into all sorts of mischief. As with other Aardman creations, this series will feature a delightful claymation style.

PokePark Kanto, a real-life Pokemon attraction, announced

As a nice surprise, The Pokemon Company has confirmed the development of PokePark Kanto, which is a real-life outdoor attraction allowing players to enter a themed space featuring their favourite Pokemon. The space will be located in Inagi City, Tokyo, within the existing Yomiuriland amusement park.

At this stage, it’s expected to open in early 2026, so we’re likely to see much more of it shortly.

Pokemon mobile game updates: GO, Sleep, Cafe ReMix, and more

The Pokemon Presents for July 2025 also revealed a number of updates for the Pokemon mobile games, as is tradition. Here’s the rundown:

Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale will take place in Pokemon GO from 23-24 August 2025. It involves Max Pokemon appearing ‘one after another,’ with the roster including Max Gengar, Max Lapras, Max Butterfree, and more. Eternatus will also make its global debut as part of this event. Players can enter the Promo Code ‘GOFESTMAX’ to encounter new Max Pokemon.

will take place in Pokemon GO from 23-24 August 2025. It involves Max Pokemon appearing ‘one after another,’ with the roster including Max Gengar, Max Lapras, Max Butterfree, and more. Eternatus will also make its global debut as part of this event. Players can enter the Promo Code ‘GOFESTMAX’ to encounter new Max Pokemon. Carmine & Sinistcha are coming to Pokemon Masters EX in a featured Poke Fair from 28 July to 6 September 2025.

in a featured Poke Fair from 28 July to 6 September 2025. Pokemon Cafe ReMix is getting Lapras in a five-star sea captain outfit from 23 July 2025. Pirate-themed decorations are also arriving soon, alongside Alolan Meowth, Totodile, and Minccino in crew-themed outfits. Jigglypuff in a summer fun outfit (a cool hat) is also now recruitable.

is getting Lapras in a five-star sea captain outfit from 23 July 2025. Pirate-themed decorations are also arriving soon, alongside Alolan Meowth, Totodile, and Minccino in crew-themed outfits. Jigglypuff in a summer fun outfit (a cool hat) is also now recruitable. Pokemon Sleep is letting you research Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in September 2025. A new area (Amber Canyon) will open in November 2025.

is letting you research Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in September 2025. A new area (Amber Canyon) will open in November 2025. Pokemon Unite is getting Latios from 18 July 2025. Latias is arriving on 8 August 2025.

Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution launches in September 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Next, Pokemon Presents hosted the announcement of the next big Pokemon TCG set, Mega Evolution. This includes the arrival of shiny new art cards for Mega Lucario EX, Mega Kangaskhan EX, Mega Gardevoir EX, and Mega Venusaur EX. As announced, this set arrives on 26 September 2025.

Pokemon Friends gets surprise release

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A brand new Pokemon game was also announced and released during the latest Pokemon Presents. It’s a puzzle game for mobile and Nintendo Switch called Pokemon Friends, which tasks you with completing an array of puzzles. On completion, you get a digital Pokemon plush, which you can use to decorate a cosy living space.

This was followed by a showcase for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, and the reveal that new Tera Raid Battle and Mass Outbreak events are arriving in the game, starting from 23 July 2025.

Pokemon Champions arrives in 2026

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

During the Pokemon Presents, we also got a new look at Pokemon Champions, which is currently in development for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. This game takes some cues from Pokemon Stadium, allowing players to pit their Pokemon against rivals in battle. Notably, this game also lets you play around with Pokemon stats, to ensure you’re unleashing the most powerful attacks possible. This game remains in active development, but patience will be needed as it’s not set to arrive until 2026.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A gets new showcase in Pokemon Presents

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

To round out the latest Pokemon Presents, we also got a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is set to launch for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 16 October 2025. This showcase revealed a new look at this game’s main characters, new Mega Pokemon (including Mega Dragonite), and more.

You can watch the entire Pokemon Presents via YouTube.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.