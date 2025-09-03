Call of Duty film in development at Paramount

Activision and Paramount have announced a new partnership to adapt popular video game franchise Call of Duty into a live-action film. Per Variety, Paramount is set to develop, produce, and distribute the adaptation, with the deal focussed on making one blockbuster movie – but potentially expanding to include other films and TV, should certain goals be met.

For now, there are no further details about what this Call of Duty adaptation will focus on, leaving plenty of room for speculation. It’s worth noting the Call of Duty franchise charts multiple eras across dozens of games, with each focussed on unique aspects of warfare. While there is a story thread that weaves around the recent Black Ops games, many titles are standalone. It means there’s an array of stories that could be told, with the only real joining thread being war.

As noted by Variety, however the film chooses to adapt Call of Duty, even the name will be enough to pique interest. The franchise remains one of the most popular and highest-selling in the world of video games, having sold 500 million copies globally. While there have been stumbles in the last few years, it remains one of the most consistent franchises in gaming, with a loyal fanbase turning up in droves to support new releases.

While there is potential this upcoming film is simply another war movie with the Call of Duty name on top, it does appear both Paramount and Activision are keen to pay proper homage to the series and its legacy in their upcoming adaptation.

Paramount and Activision on new Call of Duty film

David Ellison, Paramount chairman and CEO has described himself as a ‘lifelong fan of Call of Duty‘ in a statement shared with Variety, suggesting the adaptation is in knowledgeable hands.

‘From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love,’ Ellison said. ‘Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honour and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.’

Activision president Rob Kostich has also weighed in, sharing a confidence in Paramount to lead the project well: ‘Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering.’

‘With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honour and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.’

For now, that’s all we know of this deal, but we’re likely to hear much more as plans develop. Stay tuned for further details about the upcoming Call of Duty film adaptation.

Also on ScreenHub: Kojima Productions announces ‘Beyond the Strand’ celebration



Kojima Productions has announced a special tenth anniversary celebration, looking back on the company’s establishment, as well as its future. Per the announcement, ‘Beyond the Strand‘ will be a physical, ticketed event taking place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, with fans able to attend – and it will also be livestreamed online.



The event will be hosted by Hideo Kojima himself, and will include ‘special guest appearances as well as offer a glimpse into future projects.’ We anticipate the event will feature new looks at long-gestating titles like PHYSINT and OD, but we could also see new, previously-unannounced games in the mix, too.

