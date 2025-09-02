Kojima Productions announces ‘Beyond the Strand’ celebration

Kojima Productions has announced a special tenth anniversary celebration, looking back on the company’s establishment, as well as its future. Per the announcement, ‘Beyond the Strand‘ will be a physical, ticketed event taking place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, with fans able to attend – and it will also be livestreamed online.

The event will be hosted by Hideo Kojima himself, and will include ‘special guest appearances as well as offer a glimpse into future projects.’ We anticipate the event will feature new looks at long-gestating titles like PHYSINT and OD, but we could also see new, previously-unannounced games in the mix, too.

Kojima Productions is fresh off the launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and while that should mean time for the company to relax and reflect, we know there’s several other projects currently in the works, and development is likely plowing ahead on multiple fronts.

What’s next for Kojima Productions

OD. Image: Kojima Productions.

For now, Kojima Productions hasn’t confirmed details of the planned livestream, and how much of the event will be shared with the general public – but given notices about the importance of media coverage, we expect the livestream will be comprehensive. There’s been plenty of questions about what Kojima Productions is working on lately, so there’s hope this will offer a definitive answer.

As for what we do know already, the studio has revealed small tidbits about some of its most ambitious projects. OD appears to be the furthest along, so far. To date, it’s been described as a horror game that explores ‘what it means to overdose on fear.’ This project stars Sophia Lilis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier, and is currently in development with Xbox Game Studios. Notably, it’s been described as a ‘totally new’ form of game or media – so it may not be a video game in the traditional sense.

We also know Kojima Productions is working on PHYSINT, which is an action-adventure focussed on espionage. Many share the assumption this has been inspired by the Metal Gear series in some form, although we’re yet to see any glimpse of gameplay or direction. What we do know is this game is in development with Sony, that it’s currently in ‘phase two’ of development, and that it could be 5-6 years away, based on the work required.

What to expect of the Beyond the Strand celebration

We’re likely to get new glimpses at both of these games in Kojima Productions’ Beyond the Strand celebration – either in the form of new gameplay reveals, or in discussion with Kojima. Given the timeframe of these projects, and that both seemingly remain in the early stages of development, we don’t expect to see anything meaty, but any update would be appreciated.

Those keen to tune in to see what’s next for Kojima Productions will have to stay tuned. For now, the livestream details for Beyond the Strand haven’t been announced.

